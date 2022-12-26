PROVIDENCE — There has been a wiry thread through the five-game winning streak of the Providence College men's basketball team — Alyn Breed.
Breed is rail thin in his stature at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, but he has made an impact coming off of the bench for coach Ed Cooley, helping the defending Big East Conference regular season champion Friars to 10 wins and to a share of first place in the league with top 10 nationally ranked Connecticut and Xavier, each entering the week atop the Big East at 2-0.
“I don’t worry about shooting or scoring, I do the small things — I’m here to win,” Breed said after practice as the Friars prepared for a road trip to Butler Thursday.
An inconspicuous, unassuming junior combination guard, Cooley entrusted Breed with plenty of minutes in game-deciding situations against Seton Hall and Marquette.
Against Seton Hall, Breed went 4-for-4 at the free throw line down the stretch, hitting two free throws with 15 seconds left for a 69-66 lead in a four-point win over the Pirates.
Back at the AMP, Breed hit a free throw to tie the score at 93-all, a 3-pointer to knot the score again at 96-all, then two more charity tosses with 10 seconds left – all in double overtime – in the five-point win over the Golden Eagles to stretch PC’s unbeaten record at home to 8-0.
“He’s been a part of a lot of wins for us,” Cooley said of his contributions over three seasons. “He is coming into his role as he has continued to grow.”
Beed was sort of an unknown and overlooked pedigree coming out of McEachern High in Georgia, where during his senior year the team went 32-0 and was ranked No. 8 nationally. From there, he spent a season at the renown IMG Academy in Florida, again under the high volume recruiting radar.
Such as it was over his first two seasons as a Friar, Breed was hardly noticeable. As a freshman, he played in 23 games with 13 starting assignments. Last season, as a sophomore, Breed appeared in all 33 Friar games with eight starts.
“For me, it’s all about playing hard, playing good defense,” Breed said. He is averaging six points and two rebounds in an average time allotment of 18 minutes. Thus far, Breed is shooting an enviable 52 percent from the floor (42 percent from the 3-point line), while making 82 percent of his free throws.
“He’s undervalued for his ability to run a team, as a point guard, as a combination guard, as a 3-man (small forward). He’s an elite defender,” Cooley said of his play (19 assists, 11 steals). “In college basketball, everybody wants to start. He’s somebody that is paying attention – he’s gone through the process of development.”
Breed sat behind David Duke and A.J. Reeves as a freshman, then sat behind Al Durham, Jared Bynum and Reeves last season. Playing time didn’t look promising this season with the addition of transfers Devin Carter and Noah Locke.
“I can start or play 15-20 minutes a game, so long as we get the win,” Breed said of his role. “I try to impact the game, either on defense, getting a rebound or making open shots.”
The Friars have scored 88 points or more in four of the five games in the current streak, moving up in the Big East team profiles to No. 5 in scoring (79.5) and shooting (.478). PC currently has a No. 75 NET rating among Division 1 teams, but with nine of the 11 Big East members having records of .500 or better, wins will be difficult to take.
“I try to provide in any way possible, I trust Coach (Cooley) and the confidence that he has in me. It’s not always about who starts, but who finishes. I try to provide any way possible. I’m finding my place on the floor and contributing whatever way that I can.”