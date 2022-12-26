Marquette Providence Basketball

Providence College junior guard Alyn Breed has drawn the praise of head coach Ed Cooley, who says of Breed, “He’s undervalued for his ability to run a team, as a point guard, as a combination guard, as a 3-man (small forward). He’s an elite defender.”

 Mark Stockwell — freelancer, FR171920 AP / The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — There has been a wiry thread through the five-game winning streak of the Providence College men's basketball team — Alyn Breed.

Breed is rail thin in his stature at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, but he has made an impact coming off of the bench for coach Ed Cooley, helping the defending Big East Conference regular season champion Friars to 10 wins and to a share of first place in the league with top 10 nationally ranked Connecticut and Xavier, each entering the week atop the Big East at 2-0.