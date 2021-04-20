BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Sound Tigers scored a pair of first period goals and went on to beat the Providence Bruins 4-1 Tuesday.
Sam Asselin scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period for Providence (14-5-1). Asselin has six goals and seven assists in 20 games.
Zach Senyshyn collected his fifth assist of the season to extend his points streak to four games.
Dan Vladar totaled 25 saves, while the Providence penalty kill stopped all four Bridgeport chances. Vladar has a 2-3-1 record and a 2.19 goals against mark in six games.
