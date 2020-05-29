Briere's winding journey to playing Division I soccer at UConn

Kyle Briere’s road from the campus of North Attleboro High School to Joe Morrone Stadium at the University of Connecticut has taken many an unsuspecting turn.
For starters, he never thought he would become one of the prized Huskie soccer recruits for the school’s incoming class.
And to think Briere might never have been in such a position to become a member of a high-profile Big East Conference member were it not for “some weird guy standing along the goal line behind the net all the time,” he said.
That guy was Randy Spencer, a former North Attleboro High goalkeeper with a wealth of youth and club experience who later went on to play at Northeastern University (class of 1994) and in several pro leagues.
“It’s a funny story, I didn’t even know him, but I’m saying to myself, ‘what is this guy doing?” recalled Briere of his days in North Attleboro youth soccer. “I don’t know who you are or why you’re behind the net.”
But after one of the games, Spencer introduced himself and Briere found out he had played at NAHS and that he had been a Division I goalie.
“It’s just taken off from there,” Briere said. “He’s been an unbelievable help to me. He’s been training me, giving me tips.”
It’s just another chapter in Briere’s story.
“His true gift is his competitive nature,” said North soccer coach Geoff Burgess, also the Big Red wrestling coach. “I have never met a tougher competitor. He never quits and is willing to work harder than his teammates and opponents. Due to his leadership, he got his teammates to work as hard as he did.
“Kyle is the whole package. Kyle has been one of the best players to ever come through North.”
Unquestionably, it was Briere’s performance in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1 South Tournament against Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames, won by the Tigers 2-1 in a double overtime shootout, that affirmed his skills and confirmed what college scouts noticed.
“It was a super emotional game, double overtime, penalty kicks,” Briere recalled of meeting the No. 4 seeded Tigers from Easton. “It was crazy and I was going through the line after the game ended and ‘good game, good game’ and all that stuff and coach (Haikal) pulled me aside and said you should be playing Division I soccer.”
Briere said Haikal told him about his connections at the Division I level and that he’d connect him with those programs.
“I didn’t think anything of it at the time,” Briere said. “A week and a half later, he gave me the (phone) number for the UConn coach.”
At the time, Briere said he was just about to commit to a different school when UConn invited him for a camp.
“The week after that I signed,” he said. “It all happened so fast.”
It’s a wonder what 80 minutes of soccer will do.
It’s no shock to Burgess that what Haikal saw during that playoff game sparked Division I ideas.
“That was the most impressive performance I have ever seen,” Burgess said. “He not only controlled the (penalty) box, but he made any number of huge saves to keep us in the game and during overtime, including a penalty kick, while also converting his own PK in the shootout.”
“We were one of the toughest teams to score against over the past two years because of his leadership and organizational skills at the back.”
Briere was named to the All Mass. Coaches Association and Eastern Mass. Coaches Association All Star Team and is a two-time All Hockomock League and Sun Chronicle All-Star selection.
Over his two-year varsity Rocketeer career, he compiled 22 shutouts, allowing just 27 goals over the span of 39 matches.
When he’s not on the soccer field, Briere has tracked down flyballs in the outfield for the North’s baseball team, being a sophomore member of coach Mike Hartman’s 2018 MIAA Division 2 State Tournament championship team.
“The quick decisions that you have to make in baseball have helped me with soccer,” Briere said. “It’s definitely similar, running in the outfield, tracking balls and being a goalie. It definitely translates over.”
Briere will be one of four goalkeepers for goalkeeper coach Andrew Parker in the UConn program with a red-shirt junior from Ontario, a junior from New Jersey and a sophomore from New Jersey ahead of him on the depth chart.
The Huskies’ 2019 class was ranked as the 12th best nationally by TopDrawerSoccer, including five transfer students and 10 freshmen.
“Each player has a specific role, either as a starter, a reserve or a valuable player for the future,” said Mike Miller, UConn associate coach and recruiting coordinator. “That group really enhanced the depth of our talent, making the competition for spots in the teams very competitive.”
The Huskie program at UConn is one of the best Division I programs in the nation with three national championships, six semifinal round appearances and seven conference championships. The Huskies have appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 18 of the past 21 seasons.
“Everything is still on pace,” Briere said of reporting to Storrs Aug. 10 for preseason training. “My first scrimmage is Aug. 24.”
The Huskies are, tentatively, scheduled to open the 2020 season at their new state-of-the-art $3-million Joe Morrone Stadium at the Rizza Family Soccer Complex on Aug. 29 against Notre Dame.
It’s also back to the Big East for the Huskies, who left the American Athletic Conference to rejoin their former regional rivals like Providence College, St. John’s and Villanova, while also competing against Marquette, Creighton and Xavier.
The 5,100-seat Morrone Stadium was demolished and re-built. It has undergone a vast revitalization in recent years with aesthetic improvements, including a new grass, irrigation and watering system. Huskie head coach Ray Reid has been in Storrs for 22 years, compiling a 299-113-60 record, the second best record among all active NCAA coaches. Reid has guided 25 of his teams (including a stop at Southern Connecticut State) to the NCAA Tournament, including the 2000 Division I crown with UConn and 15 Huskies have been MLS Draft selections.
He’s excited to play in there and wonders at the opportunity he’s been presented with.
“The opportunity that I had to reach my full potential — something that I had been working on my whole life — the coaching, the facilities, the school, the people at UConn,” he said. “I want to see how far I progress.”
His beginnings
Briere was a member of the North junior varsity program as a freshman and sophomore, and Burgess recalls telling him in post-season exit interview that “he needed to work on his distribution.” That summer before his junior season, all Briere did was punt, punt and punt the soccer ball.
“It’s all about trusting your instincts,” Briere said of his athletic skills, on the soccer or baseball field. “If you second-guess yourself, you’re already beat – the ball is behind you, in the back of the net. Whatever you do, you have to trust yourself.”
At 5 foot, 10 inches and 180 pounds, Briere casts an immense shadow on the soccer field.
“Kyle’s real strength comes in his ability to get to the ball,” said Burgess, a baseball trait of reading the ball and getting a jump on its path. “Whether in the air or on the ground, Kyle gets to it. He was great at close range and in breakaway situations – he was probably the best goalkeeper I’ve seen in those situations.”
Briere admits that two early influences in his athletic career were his baseball coach Ray Lang of the New England Fury baseball program, a travel team for which he played for six seasons.
The other is his father, Dave Briere.
“He does everything in his power to get me as prepared as possible, kicking balls at me in the driveway to shagging my goal kicks,” he said.
“There is a lot of film review from matches that I’ve played in, my dad films almost every game so that I can go back and look at my positioning, how I react and I’ll take things from those that I need to get better on,” Briere. said “A lot of stuff is what I can improve upon during a game.”
Briere started playing soccer at age five and became a goalkeeper at age eight under the influence of his then coach Chris Hinkley. From there, Briere attended New England Revolution soccer camps, coming under the wing of coach Karl Spratt.
“If you asked me sophomore year if I was a baseball player playing soccer, I would have said yes,” Briere said. “After junior year, it completely changed – soccer took over.”
Then it was on to the Bayside FC program, tending goal for the Premier team, which was the state tournament runner-up in his first season. He played in the Mass. Olympic Developmental program.
In 2017, Briere came under the tutelage of Mansfield High girls’ soccer coach Kevin Smith and the Nova FC program, with that team taking second place in the state tournament, winning the title in 2018 (12 shutouts in 18 matches).
Then Briere came under the guidance of Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva, who guided the Nova FC age group team to the state semifinals.
Briere attended one “showcase” camp after another, gaining interest from Northeastern, Merrimack, Bryant, Nichols, Stonehill, Merrimack, Southern New Hampshire, Lafayette, Bridgewater State and the College of St. Rose, among others.
If soccer scouts weren’t watching Briere, baseball scouts were as he played in two Blue-Gray showcase tournaments, at shortstop, outfielder and pitching for coach John Purdum’s American Legion Post 49 team out of North Attleboro.
Briere has been on the goal line for the Rocketeers for two seasons as the starter. He has hardly yielded any goals over the past two seasons – 22 over 37 starting assignments.
Briere surrendered just 13 goals during the 2019 season with 12 shutouts, owning a 0.72 goals against average. As a junior, Briere yielded just nine goals over 18 matches with 12 shutouts and a 0.50 goals against mark.
“He quick off the line to take crosses, corners or long throws,” Burgess said. “His best attribute is his ability to control the penalty box, inside the 18.” Briere spent his first two season behind Brendan Matricia.
Looking ahead
Briere can’t wait for a soccer sphere to come scorching his way this fall, as he’s missed the everyday routine of being a high school student-athlete and the second semester experiences.
However, he’s happy to be in the position he is.
“UConn is an amazing place and I often think of how this soccer journey all happened,” Briere said. “One day, I’m playing baseball, being on the field for North in the state championship game. I start in goal for two North soccer teams in the tournament. One day, I’m ready to commit to one college and the next week I’m going somewhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.