NEWPORT — It was either remain a student-athlete at Baylor University for Jenson Brooksby or turn pro and test his tennis skills at the world level.
The 20-year-old Brooksby believes that he made the best decision, and has since etched his name into the moniker of one of America’s rising stars.
“I was heading into college (Baylor) for one season, but I turned pro, but you never know how it’s going to go,” Brooksby said Wednesday at the Tennis Hall of Fame Championships, where he has his first two ATP level pro career matches.
“I’m very motivated to prove myself — I want to prove that I can do the same on the ATP tour events as I have in the Challenger events, I’m pushing,” Brooksby said after taking a 2:23, 186-point match over fellow American Denis Kudla, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
In a highly entertaining exhibition of grass court shot-making, Brooksby advanced to the quarterfinals by not double-faulting while saving six of nine break points, hitting 68 percent of his first serves successfully and winning 70 percent (44 of 63) of those points.
“I was a little streaky,” Brooksby said, “but I lucked out at 5-all (in the third set). I feel I’m getting more comfortable and more confident on the surface. I’m happy to prove it at this level and hope to keep it going.”
Brooksby gained a service break in the 11th game of the decisive third set and then saved three break points – staring at a 40-love deficit — in the 12th game to hold his service to close out the match.
“I knew that I had the level, I believe in my skills, but it takes more than that to get the results consistently,” Brooksby said of leaving Baylor after one freshman semester on the Bears’ sideline due to injury, then overcoming wrist and shoulder issues to win at the ATP level. “This has given me confidence that I can compete with the best.”
Brooksby, a 6-foot-4 Californian, compiled a 21-2 record with three titles at the Challenger (think Triple-A baseball) level of the ATP Tour. Brooksby won five matches at Tallahassee in April for the title and five matches in Orlando the same month for the title there after reaching the finals at Cleveland in March.
“Grass can be the best surface for my game style, how I train and how I play,” Brooksby said. “I’m excited to play some more. I try to treat every match the same. I try to focus on myself and take care of the rest. I enjoy competing week in and week out.
“It’s important for me to get more matches in, more tournaments – I’ve played less tournament on average. You can train, but it’s not the exact same as the match.”
Brooksby qualified for the French Open by winning three qualifying rounds at Roland Garros Stadium and then skipped Wimbledon to tend to a sore shoulder.
“It’s the ball staying lower in general,” Brooksby said of tailoring his game to fast surfaces. “On clay, it sits up more. On hard courts, the ball stays in the middle. My movement is good when the ball is a little lower, my footwork is good with that.”
Brooksby began his pro career in 2020 at No. 307 and has been on an upward climb ever since. He actually qualified for the 2019 US Open as an 18-year-old wild card and beat former fourth-ranked Thomas Berdych.
“The best point of focusing point in and point out is that you have to do it in the training, the more consistently that I do it there, I’ll be more confident and feel more ready come match time. Training the right way is important come match time.”
Brooksby did not play Wimbledon, instead playing a Challenger circuit tournament in Orlando and won two rounds.
“My arm was bothering me a bit and I wasn’t quite ready to be pushed,” he said.
In other matches at Newport Wednesday, tourney top seed and No. 37-ranked Alex Bublik, a finalist in 2019, outlasted Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1. Also, veteran American Jack Sock posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 55 ranked and No. 3 seed Yoshihito Nishhioka; U.S. Olympian Tennys Sandgren bowed to Jason Jung 6-2, 6-3; 35-year-old No. 113-ranked South African Kevin Anderson took a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over qualifier Sebastian Ofner.
“It wasn’t too tough for me (to leave Baylor and turn pro), I knew that I would go for one season and make the most out of that,” Brooksby said. “Even with COVID hitting and not playing as much, I feel it was the right decision.”
Now with John Isner, Steve Johnson, Sam Querry and other Americans in the twilights of their careers in carrying the U.S. banner, Brooksby welcomes the challenge.
“I looked up to the top guys, their mental approach, their training, their everything,” Brooksby said of emulating Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, now having two his first two career pro wins on the grass at Newport.
“I believed that I was ready to go pro and hope to keep proving that.”
Brooksby played on both clay and hard courts before Newport.
“Adjusting from hardcourts to clay, I wouldn’t say this (grass) is tougher than the others,” Brooksby said. “I did the same routine — get here early and prepare as well I could. I like playing on grass, it’s a little more old-fashioned. The tournament has been here since 1881 (the original US Open). It’s the only grass court tournament in America. There’s a lot of history here, it’s cool.”
