FOXBORO — Trent Brown casts a large shadow wherever he may be. At 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds, the New England Patriots’ offensive lineman is an imposing individual.
That’s why the Patriots reacquired Brown to anchor the offensive line during the offseason: to impose his frame upon defensive linemen.
Brown will likely be on the field Thursday night at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots open their exhibition season with a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Washington Football Team (Ch. 4, NFL Network, 98.5 FM).
When healthy — he played in just 16 games over the past two seasons with the Raiders — the 27-year-old Brown is one of the best in the NFL at both run- and pass-blocking.
A member of the 2018 Super Bowl championship Patriots, Brown opted to sign a four-year, $66-million contract with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent.
“I had made no money being a seventh-round draft pick until the last two years, so I’m excited to be back and, hopefully, I can be here a while this time,” Brown said during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots and Brown agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract worth up to $11 million, including bonuses for being on the field for 90 percent or more of the offensive snaps and being named to the Pro Bowl. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and hit the 90-percent mark of snap participations in two of the past five seasons.
“The standards and Bill (Belichick, the coach) being at the helm remain the same,” Brown said of not noticing any difference in the Patriot Way during his second tenure in New England. “It’s knowing how to win.
“I really enjoy being coached and I don’t mind being coached hard,” Brown added. “I like to know what I’m messing up. I don’t want to feel like you don’t have any knowledge for me, because then it’s just like ‘How can I get better?’ ”
Brown is currently penciled in as the starting right tackle on the Patriots’ offensive line alongside Shaq Mason. Isaiah Wynn is currently listed as the starting left tackle with Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham as the backups. The Patriots received a solid rookie season on the offensive line from Michael Onwenu, and like Wynn, their versatility lends better depth at all five positions.
“We have to put the work in and put it together,” Brown said of all the moving pieces from the first two weeks of preseason training camp. “There’s a lot going on.”
Last season, Brown’s participation was reduced to five games. He missed time due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and then experienced a bizarre mishap upon returning in the eighth week of the season when air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV procedure, which required hospitalization.
“Players that have a lot of experience, we all have to start all over again, new players, how fast, and what kind of impact they’ll have,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the situation. “There’s really no way of knowing or predicting, you just have to take it day-by-day and see how it comes along.
“Some young players start fast and fizzle out. Some players never really have a big impact. I’m not really big on the expectations. We’ll go out there and continue, as I said, the process we started in the spring and see how all the players and our team come along and how it all fits together. I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go.”
During his first season with the Raiders, Brown was on the field for 581 snaps over 11 games and allowed just one QB sack.
In his final season with the Patriots, starting every game in 2018, Brown was on the field for 1,090 snaps, allowing three QB sacks as New England beat the Rams for the Super Bowl LIII championship.
The Patriots opted to part ways with Brown in part due to finances, and he has a non-guaranteed salary of $13.7 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.
Brown doesn’t have any regrets, but it “maybe” was a bad decision to depart Foxboro. “I was kind of between a rock and a hard place, me being here for such a short period of time and experiencing success.”
The Patriots exchanged 2022 draft selections with the Raiders in reacquiring Brown, while restructuring the impact of his contract.
At the time, Raiders GM Mike Mayock said that Brown is “as dominant as any tackle in football” when healthy.
Originally a seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida by San Francisco, the 49ers traded him to New England in 2018, and Brown started at left tackle in all 16 regular-season games.
“Our mindset is approaching the game (Washington) the same no matter who is back there,” Brown said of blocking for either Cam Newton or Mac Jones. He is being challenged too — “There’s a lot of (defensive) rushers here who can get after the quarterback; I’m excited for that, (because) our defense is pretty loaded.”
Brown doesn’t consider himself to be starting over, or re-establishing himself with the Patriots.
“It’s just being in a place where I’m wanted,” Brown said. “Being in a place I actually want to be, and just having fun with ball again. Everything is clicking on all cylinders, all parts of my life.
“I just want to get better. I want to be great, and I feel like attitude reflects leadership, and I feel like here the standard is set from top to bottom, and everybody falls in line, and if you don’t, you won’t be here. It’s as simple as that.”
