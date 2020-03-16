PROVIDENCE — The Brown University football program has added Heather Marini to join head coach James Perry’s staff as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach — the first female position coach in NCAA Division I football.
“For the past three years, I’ve been fortunate to have three different women on my staffs,” said Perry, who previously served as the head coach at Bryant University. “Promoting Heather to be our quarterback coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football.”
As a position coach in charge of quarterbacks, Marini will work with one of the most prolific offensive units in the nation. Brown quarterback E.J. Perry was a first team All Ivy League selection, who led the nation and set an Ivy League record for total offense in 2019 and was a finalist for Ivy League Player of the Year.
Marini joined the football coaching staff in 2019 as the Bears’ offensive quality control assistant coach. Coach Perry has been a longtime advocate of promoting women into the college football coaching ranks.
Marini joined Brown’s coaching staff shortly after attending her first Women’s Careers in Football, now held at the NFL Combine. Prior to coaching at Brown, Marini worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist.
A native of Australia, Marini earned a Bachelor of Emergency Health from Monash University and a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science at Deakin University.
She was the Monash Warriors Gridiron Club head coach for three seasons and quarterbacks coach/coaching development. Marini also played for the Warriors in the Gridiron Victoria league, an American women’s football league in Australia, where she was Rookie of the Year and Warriors’ offensive MVP at quarterback.
“Heather has earned the coaching position,” said Perry. “In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she’s ready to run the quarterback room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.