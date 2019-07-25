FOXBORO — New England Patriot fans got to see both the past and the present in action on Thursday during the first day of training camp.
Former Patriot Jerod Mayo, who is in his first year as the team’s inside linebacker’s coach, was calling defensive plays during the 11-on-11 period while longtime New England receiver Troy Brown was working with his former position group, much as he had over the spring during OTAs and minicamp.
It’s not exactly new, of course. The Patriots have had former players like Deion Branch or Kevin Faulk help in the past as well, but it’s something that players say is invaluable.
“It’s great,” wide receiver Philip Dorsett said of working with Brown. “You got a guy that’s been here, that knows the ins and outs of the game, knows the ins and outs of this offense. (He) knows everything about The Patriot Way. Just having him right there, being able to ask him any kind of questions I need, it’s definitely been a plus.”
The Patriots’ receiving corps has, and will likely continue, to be a work in progress, especially with the absence of Julian Edelman to start training camp. It’s another reason that makes having a former player like Brown all the more important to the younger crowd, or those that are new on the team. Only Dorsett and Edelman caught a pass from Brady last season.
“It’s incredible,” said receiver Braxton Berrios, who, like many, is just trying to fight for a spot on the roster. “His knowledge that he brings, just the experience, you know, he’s played in the system for a long, long time. And just seeing the third-eye view of a guy whose been here and done these things. And just seeing how he did it, and how we can do it better, and learn from him. It’s been a tremendous advantage, really.”
Brown played 15 years with the Patriots (192 regular-season games) after being drafted in the eighth round by the team in 1993. He played his last NFL season with the Patriots in 2007, when he was 36-years-old. Brown concluded with 557 receptions for 6,366 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns.
“Troy’s done a great job for us and it was good to have Deion (Branch) and Kevin (Faulk) in the spring,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ve got other players here from time to time, so that’s always a plus and it’s good for our players to connect with those guys.
“They’ve heard about them, they’ve seen them on training tapes, they’ve heard us refer to them in various situations or examples, so actually seeing them and interacting with them,” Belichick added. “I think it’s good for the players, and I think it’s good for us that do get to see them again.”
Brown is not alone either.
A linebacker with the Patriots for eight seasons, Mayo was always respected when it came to his play on the field, but it didn’t take long for him to earn it with his work on the sidelines.
Mayo even donned the headset and called plays Thursday despite only a few months of formal NFL coaching experience.
“Him and all the coaches are helping out the best they can,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said of Mayo, who retired in 2015. “(Jerod) Mayo is very smart. Really good coach, great at communication, and that will help us during the season.”
The Patriots will hold their second practice of training camp on Friday. The practice, which is open to the public, is set to start at 9:15 a.m. with gates opening at 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.