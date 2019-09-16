One day after Antonio Brown made his debut with the New England Patriots, the same day the NFL was reported to be meeting with a woman who alleged she was a victim of Brown in a sexual assault case, additional reports have surfaced further painting the All-Pro receiver in a bad light.
Sports Illustrated published a nearly 5,000-word story following an extensive investigation where the outlet “conducted interviews with more than two dozen people who have employed, worked for, coached, or played alongside Brown.”
It was on the same day that Britney Taylor, a former gymnast who became a trainer for Brown, was meeting with the NFL. Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed last Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations.
Brown’s character was called into question by many in the report. It included a statement from a woman, who said she was a victim of sexual misconduct, and others, who alleged Brown “cut (them) out of his life, allegedly before payments for goods and services were made.”
One woman, an artist, who requested anonymity, talked about an incident in June 2017. She said she was invited to Brown’s house in western Pennsylvania to paint a mural of the receiver after the two had first met when the woman produced a painting during an auction that caught Brown’s attention.
“Brown noticed a portrait of himself as well as its artist, a woman in her late 20s in from out-of-state,” the article stated. “Brown was so delighted with the portrait and the artist that he invited her to come to his home in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh to create another painting of him, this time a mural on a wall in his home. The artist says Brown agreed to a daily fee of $1,000 for her work and sent a van to transport her from New York City, along with some of his friends and associates, to western Pennsylvania.”
“After arriving at his home, the woman at first thought nothing of Brown’s flirtations — an uncomfortable yet constant reality of her professional life — and she was thrilled by his willingness to share her work on social media; he even posted a live video showcasing her progress,” SI reported.
“On her second day, however, the atmosphere curdled,” the article continued. “The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals... She took it as a clear sexual come-on.”
The relationship ended abruptly following the incident. Brown told the woman he was heading to Miami the next day and did not contact her for weeks.
“Brown paid her $2,000 for her days of work but otherwise ‘ghosted’ her,” the report said, adding the artist is not pursuing charges.
Darren Heitner, speaking on behalf of Brown, responded with a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities,” Heitner said. “There will be no further comment at this time.”
The report further discussed the police being called to Brown’s Pittsburgh-area home for disturbance calls three times in the last four years. While each incident involved his longtime girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of Brown’s five children, there was never an arrest made.
The report went on to say Brown’s dealing with police became stranger and more frequent over the past two years. In April 2018, Sunny Isles (Fla.) police were called to his residence on three consecutive days. The first was due to a suspected theft of Brown’s belongings, while the second was because Brown was throwing furniture from the 14th-floor balcony.
Many others were quoted in the report in regards to Brown getting them to work for him and later not paying for their services. Those include a personal assistant, a nutrition coach, a personal chef during Pro Bowl week in January 2019, a speed trainer, a videographer, a personal attendant, a second personal chef and even someone who installed and inspected a 220-gallon aquarium.
“There’s something wrong with him,” one person told SI. “He doesn’t feel like he has to pay working-class people.”
The Patriots officially acquired Brown last Monday on a one-year deal. He had four receptions and one touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
