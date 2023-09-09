MLS Coach of Year Arena= Soccer

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been put on administrative leave by the team as Major League Soccer conducts an investigation into Arena allegedly making insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

 Mary Schwalm / the associated Press

Bruce Arena has resigned as head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution, the team and Major League Soccer confirmed on Saturday night.

The announcement, after long speculation since his administrative leave started on August 1, came quietly in a late notice at 10:32 p.m. just minutes after the Revolution finished up a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC. Arena was candid in his letter of resignation, despite no official word on reasoning behind his time on administrative leave or what happened behind the scenes.

