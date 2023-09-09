Bruce Arena has resigned as head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution, the team and Major League Soccer confirmed on Saturday night.
The announcement, after long speculation since his administrative leave started on August 1, came quietly in a late notice at 10:32 p.m. just minutes after the Revolution finished up a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC. Arena was candid in his letter of resignation, despite no official word on reasoning behind his time on administrative leave or what happened behind the scenes.
"After much soul searching, I have decided to resign my position as head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution," Arena said. "To begin, I would like to thank Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft for providing me with this opportunity over 4 years ago. In my time with the Revolution, we have had much success and it truly has been a direct reflection of all the support the organization has provided me. In particular, I also want to thank all the players, coaches and staff at the Revolution as everyone has provided outstanding service and done a terrific job to help elevate the club to where it is today.
I also want to thank everyone in the soccer community at large for their tremendous support during the past 6 weeks," Arena added. "The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier. Finally, I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time."
The Revs also issued remarks regarding his resignation.
"The New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena. We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team," the team said. "Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as interim Sporting Director and Richie Williams will continue to serve as interim Head Coach as the team prepares to close out the 2023 season."
Arena, the head coach and sporting director of the Revs had been placed on administrative leave at the beginning of August with assistant Richie Williams holding the interim tag since Arena was placed on leave. The initial report stated Arena was put on leave due to "insensitive and inappropriate remarks," with no updates following until his September resignation.
Speculation to his potential departure from the team came in early September when academy coach Sharlie Joseph posted a cryptic message on Instagram and Twitter with a photo with him and Arena. He said "Thank you for being the man that you are. I appreciate every lesson and early morning conversations we used to have. Love you big guy." No other message from a member of the team came following Joseph's post.
Arena joined the team in 2019 after a stint as head coach for the United States men's national team. Prior to that he was head coach of the LA Galaxy for eight seasons. He also coached the New York Red Bulls and DC United.
A historic head coach at the American level, he has amassed a career record of 408-212-211. With the Revolution he was 71-47-37 and helped the club win their first Supporters' Shield in 2021. In his career he is a five-time MLS Cup champion coach and is a four time MLS Coach of The Year, his last coming in 2021 with the Revolution.
