ATTLEBORO — As a 20-year season ticket holder, no one wants to see the National Hockey League season continue more than Jonathan Weydt -- especially with his beloved Boston Bruins in first place.
But even Weydt had to admit that the league did the right thing Thursday by suspending play out of concern over the coronavirus.
"It’s a tough situation, especially while our hometown Bruins are in first place in the entire league, but overall, it’s just a game and the correct decision in my opinion," the Attleboro resident said.
The NHL joined the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer in suspending their seasons, at least temporarily.
Minor league baseball, including the Pawtucket Red Sox, is delaying the start of its season.
The NCAA cancelled its March Madness basketball tournaments after several college basketball conferences also halted play of their postseason tournament as the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City was halted Thursday at halftime of its opening game.
As much as Weydt loves hockey, he admitted that large gatherings are not healthy right now. Plus, several NHL teams, including the Bruins, share arenas with NBA teams.
The NBA season came to a dramatic halt Wednesday night when team doctors advised referees just before tip off at a Utah Jazz game that a Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
