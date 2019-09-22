FOXBORO — Josh Gordon had said recently that he was in the best physical shape of his New England Patriots’ tenure. He didn’t know that statement would be put to the test so soon — and it was, in the Patriots’ 30-14 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
The physically-gifted Gordon took a physical beating. He went to the sideline twice to be looked at by medical staff at it seemed almost every hit he took, he had to collect himself before getting back up and returning to the huddle. But Gordon reemerged time and time again.
“You know some weeks are more painful than others,” Gordon said. “Obviously, it’s not always that bad, but it’s part of the game. I don’t think anybody likes to get banged up or have to come out of the game, but it’s just the reality of it. I think the more important part is just like how many times can you get knocked down and come back? That’s my mindset. That’s my attitude, no matter if it doesn’t take me out all the way where I can’t physically do it, I’m going to be back out there within a couple plays. If medically I’m approved to do so, I’m going to go back out no matter what it is that’s hurt me.”
It showed both a mental and physical toughness that he said he has his past to thank for.
“I think that it translates from off the field, as well as on the field,” Gordon said. “I think my life, the battle of perseverance is something that can show through, through my play and my mindset and how I attack the game,” Gordon said. “I think I’ve always been that way, just always having the mindset to not leave anything undone, not give it my best if I could do so. Physically, I think I’ve always just kind of been a fighter in some type of way—was going to have to fight back, was going to be the underdog—and that’s my mindset when I step out there on the field and play each week.”
Gordon finished the game catching six of the 11 balls thrown to him for a team-high 83 yards. Those included the two head-scratching catches he made.
The first such play came in the third quarter, the possession after Gordon went to the sideline with a finger injury. As he came back into the game, his pinky and ring finger on his left hand taped together, Gordon proved that he can be more productive with four fingers than other NFL receivers with five.
He leaped up and hauled in a ball that Tom Brady placed perfectly, where only his receiver could grab it. He came back down and touched both feet within the sideline as it went for a 28-yard gain. The catch, which went for Gordon’s longest of the day, advanced the ball to the New York 4 yard line with 4:13 left in the third quarter. It set up a rushing touchdown for teammate Rex Burkhead just two plays later. With Gordon, who made two receptions for 3 yards on the drive, the Patriots offense got back in the end zone after going nearly two quarters without a touchdown.
“It was a huge play,” Brady said of Gordon’s catch on the sidelines. “We had good field position and Josh made a huge play. Made a bunch all day. He went wire-to-wire; he’s going to be pretty tired tomorrow. Proud of him and what he accomplished today. That was a huge play in the game. All the guys played tough, played hard, so it was just a good win.”
Gordon made his second highlight-reel catch on the first play of the fourth quarter. Brady threw to Gordon, surrounded by three Jets defensive backs, who had the tip deflect off his hands before keeping concentration before going to the ground. All in all, it went for a gain or 22 yards.
“I think probably the pace of the game at this level — it’s just fast,” Gordon said about keeping his concentration. “Things fly in front of your face all the time … but more importantly, I think the mindset going into every game as a wide receiver is to attack the ball ferociously. You can’t come down with all of them, but the ones that you’ve got a good chance of grabbing, you better try to grab it as best as you can.”
Gordon has grabbed every opportunity to this point, and the Patriots’ offense would certainly benefit if he is able to grab a few more.
