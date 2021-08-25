FOXBORO — Tajon Buchanan has some unfinished business with the New England Revolution before turning his attention to European soccer.
The 22-year-old midfielder will have MLS rights transferred to Club Brugge of the Belgian First Division A for an undisclosed fee. Buchanan will remain with the Revolution through the end of the 2021 season. “
“I am excited to take this next step in my career and am grateful for the New England Revolution for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and showcase my abilities,” Buchanan said. “I will continue to give my all to the Revolution this season and hope to end my time in MLS by lifting a trophy with my teammates.”
Buchanan, made the 2021 MLS All-Star Team as a Commissioner’s Pick. He has recorded six goals with four assists through 17 MLS appearances this season.
The native of Brampton, Ontario, has made 50 MLS appearances, collecting eight goals and eight assists with the Revolution.
Buchanan was a first-round MLS Draft pick when New England selected him out of Syracuse in 2019.
During his tenure with New England, Buchahan has showcased his skills as an attacking midfielder, wing, outside back, and wingback.
On the international stage, Buchanan owns nine caps with the Canada Men’s National Team, five of which came in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup this July.
“We are pleased to facilitate this move for Tajon as he takes the next step in his professional journey,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “We look forward to his continued contributions with the Revolution as we compete for a championship this season.”
Tajon has grown tremendously . He has earned this opportunity to prove himself at the highest levels in Europe with this Champions League club.”
