FOXBORO — Even though he turns 42 years old this weekend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed that he can still sidestep questions about his contract as deftly as an oncoming blitz.
Speaking to the media for the first time this preseason on Wednesday following practice, Brady did not directly address his contract situation as he is set to be a free agent following this season.
Brady was asked if he thought he deserved an extension.
“Have I earned it? I don’t know,” Brady said with a smile. “That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. Kraft, come on. No, like I said, we have a great relationship.
“I’ve had such a great experience over a lot of years and I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000,” he added. “I play for a great coach, Coach Belichick and Josh McDaniels and I have a great working relationship. And I love Mr. Kraft and his family. We’ve had just incredible success so, hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Brady signed a two-year extension in March 2016 and is set to make a base salary of $14 million this season while counting $27 million against the salary cap.
Asked if he was interested in playing on a year-to-year contract, Brady went from four-time Super Bowl MVP to philosopher.
“I mean we’re all day-to-day if you think about it,” Brady said. “None of us are really promised anything, so I’m trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things work itself out.”
The face of TB12 Sports also revealed a few changes he made during the offseason, specifically to his physique.
“I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more,” said Brady, who is listed as 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. “And I worked pretty hard at that.
“It was good. I still realized when I got here that I wanted to be a little more fluid and get back to the fluidity that I’m used to too. There’s a difference between getting really dense and obviously being more pliable and that’s really what my focus was.”
This preseason has been a much different start for Brady, who is without retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and trusted receiver Julian Edelman, who is recovering from a broken thumb.
Brady said that will be no excuse for the offense, which visibly struggled during Wednesday’s session.
“Well, there’s a lot of turnover every year and you deal with the turnover, and there’s a lot of new guys trying to assimilate into what we’ve done here for a long time,” Brady said. “It’s really up to them to get up to speed, and everyone here has got to help them get there.
“Between the coaches, the veteran players, the leaders — it’s our responsibility to get everyone on the same page, doing the right thing and trying to help us in whatever way they can help us move the ball down the field and score some points.”
