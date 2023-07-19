PLAINVILLE — Hall of Fame trainer Ron Burke will be heading east to Massachusetts on Sunday with members of the Burke Brigade, who will start in the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace as the Grand Circuit makes its third stop of the year at Plainridge Park. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.

Burke will start the lone millionaire in the race, It’s Academic, along with his stablemate, Hillexotic, in the Spirit of Massachusetts and “near millionairess” Drama Act in the Clara Barton.