BOSTON — Bishop Feehan High graduate Katie Nelson, a senior guard for the Boston University women’s basketball team, has been named an All-Patriot League First Team selection in a polling of coaches.
Nelson has started in all 100 games of her career and has led the team in assists and minutes in each of the past four seasons.
Nelson received her fourth All-Patriot League accolade, and her first on the first team. Terriers’ teammate Sydney Johnson was a second team pick and Maren Durant a third team pick.
Nelson is in the midst of a career season, averaging career highs in points (12.4), assists (4.3) and rebounds (3.7) per game.
The Terriers’ point guard is leading the Patriot League in assists per game and also ranks fifth in both shooting percentage (.514) and 3-point field goal percentage (434), with both percentages additionally setting personal career bests.
