The Boston Red Sox made their first big, albeit unsurprising, move before the MLB trade deadline on Monday afternoon, dealing veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros.
The 31-year-old Vazquez, who is batting .282 in 84 games with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBIs, was already in Houston Monday with the Red Sox opening a three-game series against the Astros Monday night.
Shortly after trading Vazquez to Houston the day before Tuesday’s league trading deadline, the Red Sox made two more deals, acquiring 34-year-old left fielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and 27-year-old catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox.
Vazquez broke into the big leagues with Boston in 2014 after being drafted in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft. He was the longest-tenured player in the Red Sox organization at the time he was dealt.
Vazquez was taking batting practice Monday afternoon when word broke of the trade.
“It’s a business. It’s a business,” he said.
Since becoming a Fenway Park mainstay in 2016, Vazquez was stalwart catcher for the Red Sox, playing in 643 games since assuming his role as the primary starter or a defensive-minded and reliable backup.
Vazquez was part of Boston’s 2018 World Series championship team. During the Red Sox’ postseason run, he came up clutch in the Division Series against Tampa Bay when he hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to win Game 3 5-4.
Vázquez was signed through this season and is eligible to become a free agent in the off-season.
In exchange for Vázquez, the Red Sox get a pair of minor leaguers, utility man Enmanuel Valdez (MLB.com Astros No. 28 prospect) and outfielder Wilyer Abreu (Astros No. 29 prospect), with the deal pending completion of a physical.
Pham is hitting .238 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs with the Reds this season. A longtime member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Pham, who had up-and-down seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres the past four seasons, signed with the Reds for $6 million with a mutual option for next season and a $1.5 million buyout.
McGuire, 27, is valued as a defensive presence behind the plate and is batting .225 in 166 plate appearances for Chicago this season. He is expected to split starting duties with Kevin Plawecki at catcher for the Red Sox. He was traded for Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman and cash considerations.
