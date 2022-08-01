Red Sox double up on Brewers, salvage finale with 7-2 win

The Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros Monday for a pair of minor league prospects.

 Steven Senne / The Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox made their first big, albeit unsurprising, move before the MLB trade deadline on Monday afternoon, dealing veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros.

The 31-year-old Vazquez, who is batting .282 in 84 games with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBIs, was already in Houston Monday with the Red Sox opening a three-game series against the Astros Monday night.

