FOXBORO — Playing the second of three matches within an eight-day span, the New England Revolution will attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night in an MLS match against Orlando City SC.
“I’d like to believe that home field is an advantage for basically anyone in the league,” New England coach Bruce Arena said.
The Revolution (5-4-4) have posted two wins and two ties in their last four outings in Foxboro and are coming off of a 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.
“We’re hopeful that’s going to be a positive for us,” Arena said of taking the three points and coming back to Foxboro for two straight matches. “We’ve played well there as of late. We’ve played well at home in recent games, so hopefully, that carries over this week.”
New England will have a tough task to maintain its 3-0-3 unbeaten streak due to goalkeeper Matt Turner (Arsenal) and striker Adam Buksa (RC Lens of France)) being sold. Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović earned a victory in his New England debut collected a victory in his MLS debut. Buksa , the Polish National Team member, joined the Revolution in 2020 and has scored 29 goals with eight assists over 64 appearances in New England uniform and had scored seven goals in 10 matches this season.
New England remains near the top of several MLS offensive categories, ranking sixth in goals (24) and shots on target (68) and third in assists (27). The Revolution has now scored a goal in its last nine matches, 18 overall during that span.
Arena adjusted his roster against Kansas City with Petrovic replacing Turner in goal, while Dylan Borrero and Matt Polster replaced Sebastian Lletget and Arnor Traustason at midfield.
Arena liked the results. “ Petrović was good the entire game. As he gets a little bit more experience and a little better technically,” Arena said
he’s probably going to make saves on that free kick. It was a very good free kick. Don’t get me wrong. We were the team fouled, by the way, on that call, which was interesting. So, probably a poor call, but give [Sporting Kansas City] credit. It turned into a goal for them.”
“Buksa hasn’t been gone that long and Gustavo (Bou) just came back,” as well as injured defender Henry Kessl.er “We’re not going to reinvent ourselves. But, we’re going to play into our strengths and we know our players. So, you know, I don’t think you’re going see a whole lot different than we’ve shown in the past.”