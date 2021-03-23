FOXBORO — it was an eventful offseason for New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye.
Bye made a cameo role in the Netflix presentation of “Ginny and Georgia” while also conferring with teammate Earl Edwards, Jr as members of “Black Players for Change”.
However, the real business for Bye now is at hand as he will be with the Revolution in Los Angeles this week for an MLS preseason series of training sessions and exhibition matches against Western Conference foes.
“Getting out to LA and in the warm weather, it’s going to be awesome,” Bye said from the Revolution’s training facility adjacent Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. “It’ll be a nice change and then playing some different teams.”
Bye and the Revolution have been engaged in three weeks of preseason training sessions and intra-squad scrimmages in Foxboro.
“We’ll definitely be ready to lace it up against somebody else other than ourselves,” Bye said. “It’s another step in the process to work forward to that first game.”
The 25-year-old back-liner, a native of Michigan and product of Western Michigan University, begins his fourth season in New England, a former first-round MLS Draft pick, the eighth player selected in the 2018 draft.
Bye has appeared in 76 matches over three seasons with New England, including 64 starting assignments. As a rookie during the 2018 season, Bye appeared in more matches (24) and played more minutes (1,470) than any other first-year player.
Bye was both durable (1,636 minutes plays with 13 90-minute matches) and dependable (22 appearances with 18 starts) during the abbreviated 2020 season. He played in all but one regular season match, the lone member of the Revolution to have started the first 17 matches of the season.
“I think the message (from coach Bruce Arena) has been pretty clear, work hard every day and try to get a little better,” Bye said.” I think we’re a long way from the first game, but every day matters in our in our progression forward.
“We’re getting a lot of reps out there and just trying to try to do the little things right to just keep progressing.”
Bye is stationed as an outside back among New England defenders with Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler inside. The 33-year=old A.J. DeLaGarza. 32-year-old Christian Melfa and former No. 1 draft pick DeJuan Jones, entering his third season, are also options as outside backs.
“I think there’s a confidence with us,” Bye said of the improved talent and deeper depth of the roster. “ Moving forward, I think we realized that we can play with the top teams in league.
“I think we’ve always thought that, but with the run (Eastern Conference title match) that we made last year it solidified us a little bit in the fact that we now know that we can we can play with anybody and to be fighting for those top spots this year and ultimately trying to win a trophy.”
Bye was unaware that he was in the background of a film shooting of the Netflix series.
“Someone mentioned it to me and then all of a sudden I saw it on Twitter, and so yeah it was pretty cool,” Bye said. “I’m still waiting for my check.”
Bye and Edwards, the recently acquired goalkeeper from Orlando FC, have joined with fellow MLS players in the “Black Players for Change” program, fostering social issues.
“We’ve had a couple conversations so far, looking to continue those conversations and keep moving things forward,” Bye said of creating a “different perspective on things” among the diverse population of players in MLS.
Even with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place, building off of the last season’s success with the pieces in place to make another MLS playoff run have Bye enthused and encouraged by what’s in store for the Revolution.
“I think that we can play multiple ways and multiple formations,” Bye said. “I think that’s something that just goes along with the progression of the team and progression of preseason.
“Integrating new players in the team, I think that’s going well. It’s all about how we move forward and how we progress for the next six weeks or so.”
