Providence College guard Jared Bynum, right, is the court catalyst again for the Friars to start this season.

 Frank Franklin II / the associated press

PROVIDENCE — Averaging over 30 minutes a game in the Providence College men’s basketball team’s first three games, senior guard Jared Bynum has committed just three turnovers so far this season.

“That’s what first team, all-conference players do,” Friars coach Ed Cooley said of Bynum’s decision-making, play-making and leadership abilities, which he showcased again in the Friars’ 100-76 victory over Stonehill College at the AMP on Tuesday.