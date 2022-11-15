PROVIDENCE — Averaging over 30 minutes a game in the Providence College men’s basketball team’s first three games, senior guard Jared Bynum has committed just three turnovers so far this season.
“That’s what first team, all-conference players do,” Friars coach Ed Cooley said of Bynum’s decision-making, play-making and leadership abilities, which he showcased again in the Friars’ 100-76 victory over Stonehill College at the AMP on Tuesday.
“Nobody is thinking about last year,” said Bynum, the Big East Conference’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year award-winner and a first team, all-preseason selection. ‘I think that teams see me as a focal point this year, but we’ve added guys who have playmaking ability too, guys who can take the pressure off of me.”
Bynum’s floormanship against Stonehill resulted in a half-dozen Friars reaching double figures in scoring, with Providence scoring 53 second-half points on 59 percent shooting, going 20-for-34 from the floor.
Transfer Clifton Moore (16 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots), and fifth-year senior Ed Croswell (16 points, eight rebounds) dominated the lane, while Bynum fueled transition opportunities for transfer Noah Locke (14 points on 5-for-8 shooting), transfer Devin Carter (14 points, four rebounds), transfer Bryce Hopkins (16 points, eight rebounds) and freshmen Jayden Pierre (10 points on 4-for-5 shooting).
“His next level comes through on how he leads,” Cooley said of Bynum. “He’s being the focal point of the scouting report, so he has to play above the scouting report and lead a team.”
Bynum was a second team All-Big East selection last season as a senior, his second season at PC after from transferring from the Atlantic 10-Conference based St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia. In his first year as a Friar, playing in 17 games, he had a strong 62-assist, 21-turnover ratio.
Last season, Bynum came off of the bench in 14 of the Friars’ 17 Big East games and had a near 2-1 assist (112) to turnover (60) ratio, averaging better than 27 minutes per game. Bynum led PC in scoring in Big East games (15.6, No. 5 in the league) and he ranked third in assists, averaging five per game.
“We’re trying to learn each other,” Cooley said of the importance of having a player like Bynum on the floor and with the ball in his hands. “We’ll be a work in progress, we’re looking for every day improvement. You have to give them a chance to develop and grow. Teams that have dynamic guard play usually win.”
Bynum helped guide PC to a 47-36 halftime lead, to helping eight Friars contribute points, the Friars hitting 10 of 11 free throws and having a 25-11 rebounding edge.
Fifth year senior Shamir Johnson (Waterbury, Ct.) scored 15 points and graduate student Max Zegarowski (South Hamilton, Ma.) tallied 14 in leading the Skyhawks, who hit on 10 3-point shots in the game, shot 53 percent from the floor in the game and also had five players in double scoring figures.
Bynum finished with seven points and four assists with just one turnover in 25 minutes of service
PC scored the first nine points of the game, while a Hopkins 3-pointer finished off an 8-0 run to create at 35-16 lead at the 14-minute mark. The Friars owned a 19-point bulge at one point lead in the first half, though Stonehill went on a 10-0 surge to cut the gap to 37-26. Bynum had six points, two assists and one turnover in his 11 first half minutes
The 5-foot-10 Bynum, from Largo, Md., became the first Big East player in a quarter century to come off of the bench and score 25 points or more (a career best 32 against Georgetown) in three games in a single season.
“We’ve come out with a lot more energy with each game, with more focus,” Bynum said after PC escaped with a one-point win over Rider and then used a 51-point second half to beat Northeastern. Bynum had six rebounds, five assists and five points against Rider with one turnover in 31 minutes. Then against Northeastern, Bynum delivered 21 points with nine assists (one shy of his career high) and again just one turnover in 32 minutes of duty.
“We have guys who can make plays,” Bynum. “We added guys with a lot of scoring ability, a lot of playmaking. They’re going to take pressure off of me. I’m not focused on what I can do, but what my teammates can do to help me.
“We have guys who can complement me. We’re getting shots, we’re making shots, we’re getting to the free throw line and finishing around the rim.”
Notes: The Friars swept the first three non-league games of the season at the AMP … PC is now 81-5 in non-conference games at home under Cooley; 701-307 all-time versus New England foes … Cooley has fond memories of Easton and for Stonehill, as he played basketball there, served as a three-time captain and graduated in 1994 … The Friars travel to Mohegan Sun Saturday to meet former Friar great Jimmy Larranaga (class of ’71) and Miami in a 4 p.m. game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament. PC would then play the winner or loser of the Maryland-St. Louis game on Sunday … Stonehill (1-3) is playing its first season of Division 1 competition in the Northeast Conference, having lost a 31-point decision at UConn in its season debut … PC scored 50 points in the paint, hit on 10 3-pointers, hit on 18 of 21 free throws and scored 27 points off of Stonehill’s 14 turnovers.