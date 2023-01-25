PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley likes to peruse the stat sheet for his Providence College men’s basketball team, searching for the number of assists credited to the Friars.

It has been notable in the absence of senior guard Jared Bynum that the Friars’ execution at the offensive end of the floor has been wanting. Bynum had been sidelined with an abdominal strain for the past five games, and over that span, the Friars had lost twice.