PROVIDENCE — Michael Callahan commands a lot of respect around Pirelli Arena in Franklin where he grew up playing youth hockey, and at Schneider Arena on the campus of Providence College where he is a two-time captain of the Friars hockey team.
“You don’t get a chance to think about that too often,” Callahan said of being a rink rat.
But instead of playing for Franklin High, Callahan attended Roxbury Latin and began his journey through junior hockey.
“It’s crazy because every summer, I work with kids over there,” he said. “It’s a reminder of where I came from and how far I’ve come.”
The Friars’ junior defenseman was a first team All-Hockey East selection last season as a sophomore, He has played in 75 games over two seasons with the Friars, joining the program after playing in the USHL with Youngstown.
Callahan finished No. 3 among PC scorers last season with 28 points, including five goals. That total was the fourth-best total among Hockey East defensemen, with Callahan having eight multi-point games and a seven-game scoring streak. He was tied for first among NCAA Division I defensemen with 19 power play assists.
“A lot of people had to get creative early on, in the spring and the summer,” Callahan said of the coronavirus pandemic which took students and athletes off campus in the second semester, wirh the hockey players all returning to their hometowns to train individually. “Not too much was open, there were a lot of home workouts — my family bought some new work out equipment,” Callahan said of returning to Franklin. “You had to find ways to keep improving.”
Like the rest of his Friars teammates and everyone in Hockey East, it was a long wait for the puck to drop on this season.
“It was tough to tell, we tried not to think that way,” Callahan said of the doubt around the rink whether that there would be a season of some sort and a Hockey East schedule. “We tried to keep preparing and working for the start of the season. It was different with the longer off-season. We’re really grateful that we get the opportunity to play. Not every team in the country got to do that this year.”
The Friars finished 16-12-6 last season before the Hockey East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled due to COVID-19. The Friars were 10-11-3 in Hockey East. It was the eighth consecutive winning season for the Friars under Leaman, advancing to the Hockey East quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the ninth time in Leaman’s nine seasons behind the Friar bench.
When students returned to the PC campus in late August, the pandemic ran rampant through the dormitories and off-campus apartments. Remote learning became the norm and students were instructed to remain in their own pods, Friar hockey players being no different as the coronavirus reached the rink with numerous cases reported.
“We’ve been put back a point to this point, we needed more time to prepare with the preseason,” Callahan said of often only a handful of players being available for practice.
The lack of a full team for practice, not having a non-league schedule that generally starts in October and not being “game ready” were evident in PC’s season-opening shellackings (3-0 and 9-0 with three shorthanded goals) by nationally No 2 ranked Boston College.
“BC is a team that generates a lot off the rush,” Callahan said.
The Friars actually out-shot BC 30-27 at Conte Forum on Friday. Then on Saturday at Schneider Arena, PC out-shot BC 39-30 through two periods.
“We have to get everyone out there and get our legs under us,” Callahan said. “We have to work well low and take away the foreheck.”
In his first season at Schneider Arena, Callahan appeared in 41 games with 10 points and two goals. More impressively as a rookie, he finished second on the team with a plus-19 rating.
Callahan was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft (the 142nd player taken overall) by the Arizona Coyotes. Before arriving in Friartown, Callahan was a USHL All-Rookie Team selection in 2017-18 and participated in the 2017 CCM All-American Prospects Game and NHL Combine.
Callahan was one of six Friars with 20-plus point totals last season, joining Jack Dugan (52), Tyce Thompson (44), Greg Printz (27), Parker Ford (22) and Patrick Moynihan (21). Thompson (19), Printz (15), Moynihan (13) and Dugan (10) who all posted double-digit goal totals.
PC is off for two weeks, not playing until Dec. 19 at UMass-Amherst. The Friars are hoping that no further COVID-19 cases infiltrate the locker room, being tested three times per week.
“We’ve been preparing since March with the expectation that we would play,” Callahan said of the projection to contend for a Hockey East title and an NCAA berth. “It’s different with no family members, no fans at the games. We’re going to have to get used to it. It’s the same for the other team too. We’re excited to be playing hockey.”
