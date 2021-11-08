PROVIDENCE — Nate Watson doesn’t have to be the best basketball player on the floor for coach Ed Cooley and his Providence College men’s basketball team, but he will have to be the best player when his moment arrives.
The 6-foot-10 fifth-year senior center is considered one of the best players in the Big East Conference and is determined to prove that he is among the best in the nation at his center position.
Watson, Cooley and the Friars will be back at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Tuesday night after a COVID-19 pandemic induced absence of 611 days for their season opener in a non-league game against Fairfield, marking PC’s appearance on their home court since March 7, 2020 against DePaul.
“I need him (Watson) to be the best contributor,” Cooley said of Watson. “That’s just not scoring. That’s rebounding, that’s leading, anchoring our defense.
“Can we go to him when we need a basket? In these games, they’re going to be so close, it’s not when you want a basket, but when you need a basket. Can he deliver in crunch time?”
PC went 13-13 overall, 9-10 in the Big East last season, playing 11 games and winning eight at Alumni Hall. The Friars were tabbed seventh in the Big East preseason coaches poll.
Watson, an All-Big East second team pick, led PC in scoring (16.9; No. 3 in the Big East) and rebounding (6.7, No. 10 in the Big East) last season. Watson became the 51st Friar to score 1,000 career points, now having 1,317 (a 10.8 per game average) over 122 games, the 24th best individual scoring total.
“The main thing is my confidence,” said the 260-pound Watson, who is an NBA prospect with his size, strength and scoring touch. “I’m more of a basketball player, more of a student of the game. I’m healthy, where I need to be with my strength and speed. I love training, we have more resources (Ruane Center) than most schools,
“I’m learning how to be more of a leader, you have to have that senior urgency. I want to get out there, give it all I got and win.”
Watson scored 20 or more points in seven games last season, with a career-high 30 against St. John’s. He shot 60 percent from the floor for the second-best field goal mark in the Big East.
A preseason first team selection, Watson was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch list in recognizing the nation’s best Division I centers.
“I have a good feel for who we are, but you don’t know until the ball goes up for real,” Cooley said. “I love coaching players who can play multiple positions on offense and kids who can guard multiple positions on defense.
“Having kids who have been in high level games, I’m excited to see the growth, the addition of Justin (Minaya, South Carolina) and Al (Durham, Indiana). Can we get production from the guys who come off the bench Can Nate (Watson) become a first team All-American?”
The Friars will open their 95th season of basketball, playing at home for the 21st time over the past 22 seasons. Cooley has a 194-135 mark as the Friars’ head coach.
“With a senior-laden team (five graduate students), it’s a fun group to be around,” said Cooley, who is beginning his 11th season. “It’s going to be fun to walk in that back door (of the The Dunk) and smell the aura of Big East basketball.”
