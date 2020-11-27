FOXBORO
From Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson to DeShaun Watson and now Kyler Murray.
The prospects for the Patriots in being able to contain a quick-footed, mobile, strong-armed quarterback who can be productive in both the passing and running games are once again at the forefront in New England Sunday in facing the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium,
“There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in this league and they all have different styles of play,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the immediate task at hand.
The Cardinals’ Murray has completed 241 of 353 passing attempts (68.3 percent) for 2,644 yards and 19 TDs with only eight interceptions in his second NFL season, while rushing for 619 yards and 10 TDs on 92 carries (6.7 avg.).
“The quarterback obviously is a big part of the running game,” Belichick said. “There are a number of plays that he has the option to run the ball or keep the ball. So, it’s two plays in one, sometimes three in one. They run no-huddle and sometimes they don’t substitute.
“I think if you have a good quarterback, then you adapt your offensive system for that player to a degree.”
Murray and Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton are two of 23 players to have ever won the Heisman Trophy and then been selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. They were the only rookies in NFL history to throw for 3,500 yards or more and run for 500 yards or more yards and they are also the only two QBs in league annals to have accumulated 6,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in their first 25 career games. This season, Murray has 10 TD’s rushing, Newton nine.
“You have a quarterback like Murray who, every play, is not a drop-back passer where he stands in the pocket,” Belichcik said. “There’s several plays in every game where he’s going to extend the play and then the receivers, at that point, break off their routes and either follow some kind of scramble rule or they improvise their routes based on where the defense is displaced on the extension of the play.
“The quarterback finds a certain progression on the scramble and finds the open guy. I’m sure a lot of times he looks toward (DeAndre) Hopkins because he’s got a great feel and savvy for getting open.”
Hopkins has been as good as advertised in his first season with the Cardinals. Through 10 games, the All-Pro receiver acquired in an off-season trade with Houston, has 72 receptions for 912 yards and four TDs.
The Cardinals have tailored that with running back Kenyan Drake, who has rushed for 641 yards thus far.
Murray has thrown at least one TD pass in 14 consecutive games and rushed for a TD in 10 consecutive games. Among all NFL quarterbacks, all time, only Newton (14 in 2011) and former Patriots QB Steve Grogan (12 in 1976) have more rushing touchdowns in a single season.
No player in NFL history has thrown for 4,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards in a single season, but Murray could become the first to do so.
Murray has thrown for 200 yards or more in eight games. The Cardinals have rushed for 100 yards or more in each of the first nine games this season, the Cardinals offense (414.7 yards per game) ranking No. 1 in the NFL and the rushing game (157.7 yards) ranking No. 2.
“If you isolate a receiver in a certain position and give them an option route of going inside or outside, or possibly deep if there’s no deep field player, then a good receiver will make a good decision on that, take advantage of the leverage and space that’s available and get open.
“A lot of times Hopkins is on the backside of a three-by-one formation,” Belichick added. “So, again, if there’s only one defender back there, then they would have the ability, whether it’s given Hopkins the option or whether it’s the quarterback signaling a route to him – an outside route against inside leverage or inside route against head up leverage, or deep route against press or whatever it happens to be.
“The quarterback finds a certain progression on the scramble and finds the open guy. I’m sure a lot of times he looks towards Hopkins because he’s got a great feel and savvy for getting open. Those are guys that you want to throw the ball to. They’re big targets. They catch it. They can get themselves open and you can put the ball anywhere around them, they’re going to come down with it.
“This is not like they go through many games where Murray doesn’t scramble.”
The Patriots rank in the middle of the NFL in all defensive categories – No. 16 in yards allowed (357.9), No. 12 in rushing yards allowed (121.8) and No. 15 in passing yards allowed (236.1).
The difficulty for the Patriots’ defense will be in containing Murray, rushing three or four linemen and whether zone pass coverage will be adequate.
“The more players you rush, the less space he has to escape in,” Belichick said. “If you rush four against five linemen, there’s really six gaps you’re defending with four people. If you rush five, then it’s six gaps to five people/.
“It just depends on what you’re trying to do and what type of coverage you want to play behind it. There’s plusses and minuses to everything. The more people you rush, then the harder it should be for him to get out. The fewer people you rush, you’re probably going to have to deal with some type of extended play.
“So, that’s a part of their offense. I think every team does that, even if you don’t have a quarterback who’s going scramble a lot. But at some point, it’s going to come up. The play is going to get extended and you want the receivers to disperse into the areas that give the quarterback options and possibly create space for him to run, as well.
“It’s just good, sound fundamental passing game football that is well executed and combines with some scramble situations.
“T his is a very explosive football team that Kliff’s (Kingsbury, the Cardinals’ coach) done with molding the team into the personality and the type of explosive team that he wants.”
