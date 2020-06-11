FOXORO — No optional workouts. No mini-camps. And no word when members of the New England Patriots can officially begin their preparations for the 2020 season with the COVID-19 pandemic knocking on the door of Gillette Stadium.
“ I think it’s going to be challenging for everybody, not just the younger guys,” veteran running back James White said Thursday of just the thought of gathering as a group in Foxboro in the upcoming weeks.
“Just not being together, we usually have two-and-a-half months of working together and forming that camaraderie, forming those relationships,” White said of the predicament that the Patriots and the rest of the NFL face in coming to terms with varying state health and safety regulations.
“We’re just kind of going to get thrown in the fire a little bit,” White added, anxious as are all the Patriot veterans, free agents and rookies to acclimate themselves to the Patriot Way.
Even moreso in the post-Tom Brady Era.
“So you have to come in, study your plays, be in condition so we can limit the amount of mistakes,” White said of the challenges ahead. “At the snap of a finger, you’ll be playing a game, so it will be challenging for everybody across the league and we’ll see who can face that adversity. We just have to make the most out of it.”
The 28-year-old White amassed nearly 1,000 yards of offense last season with the Patriots, rushing for 263 yards and catching 72 passes (second on the club) for 645 yards.
Over six seasons in New England, the former fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin has played in 78 games.
It’s been his sure-handedness in taking tosses from Brady that have proven to be most valuable for the success of the New England offense, catching 320 passes out of a potential 435 targets.
“It can be a little mentally exhausting, but like I said, the more we can explain, the more we can help somebody understand,” White said of flipping open the pages of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels playbook and having Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.
“It’s been a little different, with everything being virtual and not being at OTA’s, mini-camp and things of that nature,” White added. “But the meetings were effective. Guys learn. Coaches are challenging us the best that they could to tap in and learn new information. I think everybody made the most of the situation that was put in front of us. It will be an adjustment. You just have to be in the best shape possible so whenever we get back out there you’re ready to go.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, but during that time with football, everybody was locked in and we spoke on situations that were going on in the world as a team so everybody has a better understanding of the problem.
“Different situations that different people deal with in America, it’s only going to help make things better. Everybody should educate themselves a little bit more on the black history of America, including myself. That’s how the world works. We have to work together to understand and make things better. Get a better understanding of how laws work, how racism works, how different states have different laws.
“There are probably some laws that some people might not know exist, but the more we can learn, the more educated we’ll be and the more we can help each other out.”
As an integral part of the Patriots’ offense and a veteran presence, White just can’t implement his voice in the locker room as he has in the past.
Here’s another oddity about White — despite two high school state championships, three Big Ten titles and two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, he has never been the official starting running back for any team.
“ Everybody’s just trying to find ways to stay in shape,” White said. “Everybody’s going to be different things and have different access to different facilities in different states. Some stuff is closed; some stuff is open.
“You just have to find ways to lift weights, run, catch the football. Go over your football plays, go over your notes and stay on top of things,” he added. “We don’t know when we’re going to start, whether it’s going to be earlier or later, so you just have to stay on top of it.
“It’s going to be tough those first few days in camp or whenever we start no matter how much you’re doing because it’s going to be a little bit different once everything’s kind of flying around and your coaches are yelling and screaming and all things of that nature.”
