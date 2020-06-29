ATTLEBORO — Greg Chamberlain still takes out the game film of the Canton High hockey team’s 1-0 victory over Attleboro High at the New England Sports Village from the past winter season.
The Bulldogs, perennially among the best in not only the Hockomock League but all of MIAA Division 2 teams in the state, were fortunate to leave Commerce Boulevard with a one-goal victory that January night.
AHS goalie Nick Piazza stymied every Bulldog shot, while the Bombardiers skated on near even terms with Canton for three periods.
“Nick stood on his head, I’ve watched that film more times than I’ve watched television,” said Chamberlain, the new Attleboro High hockey coach. “I’m constantly watching that game. There’s work to be done, but there’s a good foundation there.
“Attleboro played Canton tough,” he added. “If I make a few changes, I like that I’m going in cold, it’s good to grow that way. I’ll go into that first week of practice and see who’s who, how guys are in game situations, see what kind of attitudes guys have and make the team grow from there.”
A 2009 graduate of Canton High, Chamberlain comes to Attleboro High bringing with him the organization and discipline that Bulldogs coach Brian Shuman has espoused. Chamberlain also has with a wealth of a hockey background, serving as operations director at the Canton Ice House.
Chamberlain has coached with the Junior Islanders youth program for four years and has served with the Boston Junior Huskies over the past four winters, coordinating individual and team fall, spring and summer schedule for skills development, while scheduling and programming at the Canton rink.
“I saw it a little bit as a player, but being behind the scenes the past three years (as an assistant coach under Shuman), some of that stuff you don’t really see on the outside,“ Chamberlain said of the preparation of play that he will bring to the rink as a Bombardier.
“His practice plans the night before, film three times a week, I’m going to bring that over there,” Chamberlain added of Shuman. “He’s an all-around good person. When you’re with him, the conversations that he has, he’s the best coach in the state in my opinion.”
Chamberlain takes over a Bombardier program which has had some good and not so good moments of recent vintage. AHS posted a deceiving 5-14-1 record this past season — losing 10 games by margins of two goals or less.
Chamberlain, Shulman and the Bulldogs meanwhile were named MIAA Division 2 state co-champions after the coronavirus forced cancellation of the state title game. The Bulldogs skated to a 21-1-3 season, upstaging an upset bid by Bishop Feehan 4-1 in the Division 2 South Sectional final with a third period surge at Gallo Arena.
“It was a team, we were a family over there,” Chamberlain said of the success of the Canton High hockey program, even back to its “barn” days before moving to its new home, the Canton Ice House.
“I want to bring that with me, I want the Attleboro High hockey program to be a family. We battled together, we won together, we thrived together. It all starts in the locker room and how close you are as a team. You want to go to war on the ice with the guy next to you.”
Chamberlain was a forward at Canton High, where his senior season team lost in the state title game to Newburyport. He went on to play college hockey at Springfield College and found coaching to be in his blood, most recently directing the under-16 and under-18 Junior Huskie teams in addition to being alongside Shuman on the Canton bench.
Chamberlain plans to use four forward lines and six defensemen at Attleboro.
“What I’ve seen a lot of times, and I watched a handful of Attleboro games, is that they died out early because they went two lines,” he said. “If you look around the Hockomock League and in the state, all the good teams run four lines.
“That fourth line isn’t as strong as the first line, but it can go out there and give me some energy and give the first line a breather. That’s how the good teams win. You run teams ragged when you do that. We’re going to be a third period team. I’m going to make sure that we’re well-conditioned. And I’ve made it clear to the guys — no knuckleheads.”
Chamberlain is adamant that “winning is fun.” Being housed at the NESV, the natural rivalries with North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan and D-R/Seekonk will enhance the competitiveness of playing against Hockomock League rivals like King Philip, Mansfield and Foxboro.
“It’s a great league, Franklin was our big rival growing up,” Cjhamberlain said. “Ben McManama (North Attleboro coach) is a good friend of mine, I know Mike Balzarini (Mansfield High coach) from being at the (New England Sports) Village. I played for Rob Reilly (Norton High assistant coach) for 10 years. The landscape has changed a bit, Attleboro and Taunton weren’t in it when I played. You’re going to have a good game every night.”
When the new ice has been made by the Zamboni and the puck is dropped at center ice, Chamberlain believes that the Bombardiers can compete for three periods.
“I’ve never played on a losing team, I’ve always been around winning teams, and the reason being is that we all buy in —from the first line down to the jayvee team,” Chamberlain said. “I want everyone to be a leader on this team.
“Canton High School hockey were the best four years of my life,” he added. “These are life-long friendships. I want to be there for these kids, to show them that I care. Family is a big word for me, making sure that the team is together and not be individuals, to build a culture.”
