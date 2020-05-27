ATTLEBORO -- From the perennial Hockomock League powerhouse Canton High Bulldogs comes the new guardian of the Attleboro High School hockey program: Greg Chamberlain.
Chamberlain has served as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs, having also played his high-school hockey there.
"Coach Chamberlain will bring his energy and enthusiasm for coaching while leading our hockey program.," Mark Houle, he Attleboro High Athletic Director said. "I look forward to working with Coach Chamberlain to reach his program goals.”
Chanberlain played hockey at Springfield College, where he was a communications major. He currently serves as the Director of Hockey Operations at the Canton Ice House, while also coaching the Boston Junior Huskies under-18 team.
“We welcome Coach Chamberlain, who comes from a rich hockey town (Canton)," Bill Runey, the Attleboro High School principal said. "He understands the importance in building a hockey culture that supports our Blue Pride community. He has high expectations for players both on and off the ice.”
