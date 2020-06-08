SEEKONK — Back in 1987, Bishop Feehan High boys’ cross country coach Bob L’Homme and his Shamrocks brought home an MIAA state championship.
The Shamrocks will have an even better opportunity to do so this fall, more than three decades later, as the MIAA has adopted to expand its field for state cross country championships from two divisions to three.
There will be now three state champions and nine divisional championships beginning this fall, if there is a cross country season in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 1987 when we won our one state championship, it was one division — it was every school competing,” L’Homme said of the incredible odds of a small school like Bishop Feehan being able to emerge victorious against Division 1 (enrollment) schools.
“Big, small, medium whatever —and we went up to Northfield and won it, so it can be done” L’Homme said. “It doesn’t affect us because we’re staying in Division 2, we’ll be one of the smaller schools in that division.”
The divisional formats have been changed as well by the MIAA Track and Field Committee. Previously, there were six divisions for both boys and girls’ teams in Eastern Massachusetts, with two divisions for both the Central Mass. and Western Mass. schools.
“Now, the number of teams from the divisional meets moving on has expanded and the number of individuals has expanded, so we have a much better chance of winning that Division 3,” Seekonk High cross country coach Frank Mooney said.
The Warriors have won two dozen divisional cross country championships through the years, but never a state championship.
“We could do well in Division 3 (for the MIAA State Meet), I think that we’ll be more competitive,” Mooney said of the Warriors who likely will be included in Division 8 or Division 9 for divisional meets.
“What the Committee did was take the teams from the East and move some up, some down,” Mooney said. “Unless schools change (enrollment-wise) drastically, they may not move. I’m kind of excited about it, we’ve been second a number of times.“
Due to the absence of Division 3 or 4 team championships in Central Mass. and Western Mass., those divisional meets in Eastern Massachusetts would comparably be state meets.
“Now, everybody in the state that is of a certain size will be in Division 9, Division 8, Division 7 and so on,” Mooney said.
In past years, the Eastern Mass. meets would most often be run at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Now, the nine divisional meets will be rotated on an Eastern Mass., Central Mass. and Western Mass. basis.
“So instead of running my divisional meet in Wrentham I may have to go out to Northfield,” Mooney said. “It’s a whole different form of competition at the divisional level now.”
“We’ll go there and compete and run,” L’Homme said, noting that the competition will be strong in any division.
“I guess their (MIAA) thought process was that there would be more balance for the small schools,” added L’Homme of the Cross Country-Track Committee determining which schools will run in each division, either for divisional or state meets.
Previously, 10 divisional races funneled teams and individuals into the two state meets.
Under the new guidelines, the top seven teams — and qualifying individuals — from each of the nine divisional meets will advance to one of the three state meets. In addition two wild-card schools would be added to each of the three state meet divisions
“I don’t think it is going to impact us all that much,” Norton High cross country coach Kent Taylor said.
The Lancers competed in Division 4 last fall, with Isabella Pietrasiewicz capturing the girls’ individual title, while Norton then competed at the MIAA Division 2 State Meet in Gardner.
“We’ll now be in Division 5 or 6,” Taylor said, although Norton could likely be in Division 3 based upon school enrollment figures.
“It doesn’t happen often that a small school can win a state championship, but it can be done,” L’Homme said.
the Shamrocks have routinely enjoyed success at the divisional and state levels for decades.
“It kind of waters down the competition (with more schools qualifying), but it makes it more equitable among schools of similar sizes,”L’Homme noted.
