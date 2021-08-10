OAKMONT, Pa. — Bishop Feehan High product Davis Chatfield continued his quest for the U.S, Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in a weather-shortened round Tuesday at Long Vue Country Club.
Dropping in birdie putts on two of the first seven holes that he contested, Chatfield placed himself back into contention to secure one of the 64 spots for match play.
Chatfield was able to play just 10 holes Tuesday, but it was a stellar 2-under-par round which vaulted him from being some 40 spots outside of the qualifying field for match play, into the top 50. There are still eight holes remaining to be played.
Starting at the No. 9 hole at Long Vue, Chatfield then birdied the par-4, 387-yard No. 13 hole and the par-5, 544-yard No. 15 hole.
Chatfield parred the first four holes that he played and finished his 10 hole round with eight pars and two birdies.
With the No. 2 through No. 8 holes unplayable at Long Vue due to standing water, play commenced at the No. 9 hole.
Due to torrential rain and lightning, the second round of play was delayed with Chatfield not getting onto the course until some three hours after his designated tee time.
Chatfield played the backside at Long Vue at 2-under-par 32, having pars on all three par-3 holes (No. 10, No. 12 and No. 16).
The second round of play of the 121 st U.S, Amateur was incomplete with the 312 players in the field at the Oakmont CC and Long Vue to be returning to their respective courses on Wednesday to complete their 18 holes of stroke play.
The low 64 scorers will advance to match play which is slated to begin Wednesday afternoon.
Chatfield, the University of Notre Dame fifth-year senior, is playing in his fourth U.S, Amateur and was bidding to advance to match play for a third straight year.
Chatfield came in with a 3-over-par round of 73 (with 13 pars and one birdie) at the extremely testing and long Oakmont CC. The average first-day score at Oakmond was 77.1, while the average score at Long Vue was 71.7.
Oakmont has a reputation as being one of the toughest tests of any American course, as Chatfield will attest with a string of three straight bogeys (at No. 9, 10 and 11) on Monday.
Just one player in the field of 156 who began play at Oakmont, Cole Sherwood of Austin, Texas, posted an under-par score (1-under-69) while Parker Coody of the University of Texas shot the lone even par score, at 70. The last time that Oakmond was played, in 2003, only three players broke par.
Jacob Bridgeman, a senior at Clemson University, shot a medalist round of 7-under-par 63 on the co-host course at the 6,705-yard Long Vue Country Club.
