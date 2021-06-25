RUMFORD, R.I. — His TaylorMade Spider-X model putter was working its magic and Davis Chatfield was doing his part by reading to near perfection the slopes, twists and the blades of grass on the greens of Wannamoisett Country Club Friday.
The Attleboro resident and graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, a fifth-year senior at the University of Notre Dame and two-time Attleboro Area Golf Association champion, delivered five birdies into the cups of his home course and finished with a sizzling 4-under-par 65 during the third round of the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament.
Chatfield was 1-under-par after nine holes, tapping in a two-foot birdie putt at No. 5. Chatfield then sank four backside birdie putts, including a tantalizing 45-footer, on a downhill slope from above the cup on the 405-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole.
Chatfield had placed himself among the top 10 after two days and 36 holes of competition with a 1-under-par total 137. During the opening round, Chatfield came in at 1-under-par 68 with three birdies and two bogeys and followed that up Thursday on his home course with an even-par round that included three birdies and three bogeys.
Chatfield is playing at 5-under-par through 54 holes among the nation’s elite in one of the nation’s elite amateur tournaments.
Chatfield is playiing his fifth Northeast Amateur, with his first dating back to 2016. The Northeast Amateur is ranked the No. 4 major amateur tournament in the world, having originated in 1962.
“It means a ton to be playing among the last groups on the final day,” Chatfield said after having placed himself in a tie for third, two shots behind Pepperdine University’s Dylan Menante (7-under-par 200) and one behind Georgia Tech’s Noah Norton and Duke University’s Kelly Chinn.
“I’ve put in the work for a while now,” Chatfield said of his progression from a 135-pound kid hitting golf balls at the Highland CC every day. “I’ve hit the ball better the first two days and it kind of showed, I missed one or two greens all day and gave myself good looks. It means I’m doing something right.”
Chatfield made the turn to the backside by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt from below the cup at the 430-yard, par-4 No. 10 hole. He sank a 6-foot birdie putt from below the cup on the 365-yard, par-4 No. 14 hole and then produced his fifth birdie of his round with an 8-foot birdie putt from below the cup on the 571-yard, par-5 No. 17 hole.
The lone mar came at the par-3 No. 12 hole when he pushed his tee shot into a bunker atop a sand trap below and right of the green, where he had to stand in the sand and punch out.
There were more potential birdie for the taking. Chatfield had birdie chances on eight of nine backside holes, leaving a 25-foot uphill putt at No. 13 hanging on the edge of the cup and 25-foot downhill sloping putt from the left at No. 15 lipping the cup.
“That long putt on 11, I didn’t expect to go in,” Chatfield said with a grin. “That was big to see it drop because I gave it back right away at 12 (bogey). I was just trying to two-putt and I hit it dead center.
“I felt I had it going all day, I was really calm I felt good about my game.”
Chatfield averaged 71.62 strokes per round this season for Notre Dame, the fifth lowest average in Irish golf history. Competing in 21 rounds for the Irish, Chatfield finished with a team-best aggregate of 2-under-par. And Chatfield posted four top-25 performances in tournaments.
The field at the Northeast Amateur consists of some of the world and nation’s top amateur players includes a “who’s who” of NCAA All-Americans of all levels. The field is limited to 92 invited players.
Chatfield and Irish teammate Palmer Jackson made noise at the US. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament by advancing to the semifinal round, losing to the eventual champions.
Chatfield and Palmer were one of six teams in an 11-team playoff to advance into match play, then the Irish duo eliminated five of the eight USGA champions in the draw, including the defending champions.
That came on the heels of Chatfield and Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary finishing eighth (among 13 teams) at the NCAA Stillwater, Oklahoma Division I Regional Tournament to end the season.
During the tournament, Chatfield finished 16th overall at 2-over-par 218 over the 54 holes as Notre Dame was making its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2012.
“Course knowledge does make a difference on some holes, knowing where you can miss it,” Chatfield said of knowing the nuances of his home course. “It’s being smart on knowing where to put yourself and off of the tees and into the greens.
“You can have a great day putting and not making anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.