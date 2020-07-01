NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Bishop Feehan High graduate Davis Chatfield and his University of Notre Dame teammate Andrew O’Leary captured the Rhode Island Golf Association Four-Ball Tournament at Potowomut Golf Club Tuesday.
Chatfield and O’Leary finished with a score of 15-under-par 127 to earn a four-stroke win over two-time champions Tyler Cooke and Bob Leopold.
Chatfield and O’Leary came in with a final round of 7-under-par 64 on the par-71, 6,380-yard layout. The duo shot a round of 63 on Monday.
Chatfield is a member of Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I., and O’Leary plays out of Pawtucket Country Club.
Chatfield and O’Leary are the first pairing of former R.I. Amateur Tournament champions to partner and win the Four-Ball Tournament in better than a decade. Chatfield won the Rhode Island Amateur at Point Judith Country Club in 2016 and O’Leary won in 2019 at Shelter Harbor Golf Club.
“It’s nice to get the win and join the elite company of the best players in Rhode Island who have won this event,” Chatfield told the RIGA. “It’s a pretty cool list to be on.’
The 20-year-old O’Leary who lives in Norfolk, was equally thrilled.
“It means a great deal to me since I haven’t played in this event before,” O’Leary said, “but Davis called me up asking if I would play with him. I thought it would be a lot of fun. Winning my first tournament is a nice way to start the summer.”
The Notre Dame teammates entered the day with a two-shot lead over Valley Country Club’s Joe Tucker and Alex Parente.
“We didn’t have a specific number in mind,” said Chatfield. “We figured that if the weather was OK, the course was still soft. Shooting something like we did Monday was what we thought we needed.”
Play was suspended intermittently due to thunderstorms. Both Chatfield and O’Leary birdied the par-4 No. 7 hole, then Chatfield had a spectacular run. He birdied the 445-yard, par-5 No. 9 hole, eagled the 497-yard, par-5 No. 10 hole and birdied the 355-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole.
“Davis didn’t miss a beat after the rain delay, he came out firing,” said O’Leary.
The duo both bogeyed the No. 12 hole, but Chatfield reclaimed the momentum with birdies at the 527-yard, par-5 No. 15 hole and the 159-yard, par-3 No. 16 hole.
Over the two-day event, Chatfield made 12 birdies and an eagle. O’Leary added eight birdies of his own. Both showing the serious firepower and talent they possess.
“We are both grateful to be here and to be back competing again,” said Chatfield. “It was cool to play in something with each other and to play as well as we did. I am going to remember this for a while.”
“It means a lot to win this with Davis,” said O’Leary. “We grew up playing together and this was the first time we teamed up. Usually we are playing against each other even though we are on the same team at school. It was nice to have him on my side for a change.”
