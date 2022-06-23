RUMFORD, R.I. — The next step on the road to professional golf for Davis Chatfield is competing in the Elite Amateur Cup, a series of seven historic amateur events through the summer months across America, including this week’s 60th annual Northeast Amateur Golf Tournament.
Chatfield posted a 1-under-par round of 68 on the second leg of the series Thursday at Wannamoisett Country Club as he stayed in contention for the Northeast Amateur title heading into Friday’s third round.
“The greens are a lot bigger, they expanded all of the greens,” the Attleboro native said. “In the parts of the green that they expanded, it’s tougher to read.
“You have to trust it and know exactly where you want to miss it,” Chatfield added of the course conditions, once again made more difficult with a gusty wind, even during his morning round. “I missed it in some good spots and bad spots, so I have to be more conscious of that. I don’t think that this course is going to play any easier,”
Chatfield posted pairs of birdies on both the front and backside, touring his home course with 11 pars, four birdies and three bogeys. The Notre Dame grad may have hit one bad shot during his entire second round, coming on his second shot at the 453-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole, arguably the toughest hole on the course. He placed the shot well short of the elevated green, forcing him to hit an almost blind third shot toward the flag.
“Off the tees, into the wind, it can be so different,” Chatfield said. “The bunkers are in play for everybody — it’s longer and narrower. It makes it tougher. The greens are huge, you can tuck some pins. It (the ball) looks like it’s in the rough, but there’s still some green back there.”
The varying course conditions on the Donald Ross-designed par-69 layout at Wannamoisett CC make it one of the toughest courses in America, not to mention its tournament ranking as one of the top 10 in the U.S., and an illustrious field dotted by NCAA All-America selections.
Chatfield’s former Notre Dame teammate, Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, a senior who plays out of Pawtucket CC, came in with a 4-over-par round for a 36-hole total of 8-over-par 146. During his second round, O’Leary had frontside birdies at the par-4 No. 1 and No. 7 holes, but inked a trio of bogeys on both the front and backsides.
Chatfield sits eight shots behind defending Northeast Amateur champ Dylan Menante, who followed his first-round 62 on Wednesday with a second-round 64 to go 12-under for the lead at 126. Menante holds a commanding six-shot lead over Kelly Chinn, who is in second at 6-under after a second straight round of 66. The field will be cut to the low 60s and ties going into Saturday’s fourth round after 54 holes.
Starting the second round at 1-over-par 70 on the No. 10 hole, Chatfield was 1-under-par until the 18th hole that he played at No. 9 where he left his approach shot well short of the green and had to settle for a two-putt bogey. He had 11 pars in his round, including dropping back-to-back tough 3-foot putts for par at the No. 5 and No. 6 holes.
Chatfield sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the 383-yard, par-4 No. 13 hole. Unlike Wednesday when he didn’t card a birdie until the 17th hole, Chatfield drilled a downhill birdie putt at the bunker-protected No. 13 hole to go back to 1-over-par.
The former Bishop Feehan High standout birdied the lone par-5 on the course for the second day — the 558-yard No. 17 hole — with a 16-foot putt before bogeying at No. 18 to finish 27 holes at 1-over-par.
He then gained two strokes within the first four holes on the turn to the front side, draining a 15-foot birdie putt at the uphill sloping 430-yard No. 1 hole and then a two-foot birdie putt at the dog leg left 438-yard par-4 No. 4 hole.
Chatfield is playing in his sixth Northeast Amateur, hoping to improve upon his tie for fourth place in 2021.
“The biggest thing, the toughest thing was the wind,” Chatfield admitted. ”It was howling there for a little bit – you just have to take what you can get.”
“I’ve been playing great,” said the No. 92 ranked amateur in the world of his NCAA All-America and All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition. Chatfield posted seven top-10 individual finishes during the 2021-22 competitive calendar year for Notre Dame.
Chatifield intends to take some downtime away from competitive golf when the four-day Northeast Amateur concludes. Chatfield had a 31 over nine holes at Wentworth Hills CC with uncle Bud Chatfield in preparation for the Northeast Amateur and played Wannamoisett CC just three times after returning from the NCAA Regional Tournament in Florida. H intends to play in the Elite Amateur Cup series July 13-16 at the Southern Amateur at Simons Island, Georgia, the U.S. Amateur Championship in Paramus, N.J., the Pacific Coast Amateur in Portland, Oregon and the Western Amateur at Highland Park, Illinois.
“I could have finished (at Notre Dame) in four years and gone on my merry way, but I didn’t feel as if I was ready for professional golf,” Chatfield admitted. “A lot of kids do it, they go to the “PGA U” (university) and they have status, but the extra year goes a long way toward you feeling like you’re ready for it.
“Course knowledge here (Wannamoisett) does help,” Chatfield said. “I have to clean some things up. Since then (2021 Northeast Amateur) I really feel as if I belong with these people. I don’t second guess myself much on this course, I just hit it into some wrong spots. I don’t think I got everything out of my round.”
The Elite Amateur Cup is similar to the PGA University, an alternative series of tournaments of which prospective professionals can hone their games.
“It was something that I was looking at after I was all done with college (Notre Dame),” Chatfield said. “We’ll see how it goes.