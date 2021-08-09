VERONA, Pa. — Through eight holes, Davis Chatfield stood at even par during the first round of the U.S, Men’s National Amateur Championship Monday at Long Vue Country Club. Then ill-fortune met Chatfield and may have knocked him out of a qualifying spot for match play.
Chatfield put himself in position where he will have to shoot below par in today’s second round of play in order to gain one of the 64 spots for low scorers to advance to match play on Wednesday.
A string of three consecutive bogeys, at No. 9, 10 and 11, took the Attleboro resident, who is a senior at the University of Notre Dame, back from among the low 40 scorers, to well back to the ranks of well above the low 100 scores on the leaderboard. After 18 holes, there were 100 players at even or below par.
Chatfield finished the first round at 3-over-par 73, having 13 pars and one birdie on his scorecard.
The former Bishop Feehan High standout recorded seven straight pars in completing the round, but the damage had been done.
Chatfield was forced to ink bogeys on his scorecard ast the 488-yard, par-4 No, 9 hole, the 476-yard, par-4 No. 10 hole and the 377-yard, par-4 No, 11 hole on the 7,206-yard Long Vue layout.
The Notre Dame senior parred the first three holes that he played and then laced a birdie putt at the 607-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole.
Chatfield dropped to even par on the very next hole with the first of his string of bogeys at the 375-yard, par-4 No. 5 hole.
Chatfield was amidst a field of 312 players contending for match play. Somewhat contributing to Chatfield’s first round woes were the other two players in which he was paired with for the first round of play. Mexico’s Jose Islas (76), a student at the University of Oregon, had six bogeys and a triple bogey, while Korean native Howon Kim (85), had seven bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.