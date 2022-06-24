EAST PROVIDENCE — For the past three years, Davis Chatfield has placed his putting trust in a Taylor-Made “Spider” Model.
More times than not, the former Bishop Feehan High grad and Highland Country Club member, has gotten his ball onto the greens in regulation and presented himself a chance to make birdie putts for a sub-par round, hopefully, on the scorecard.
Chatfield was on the greens Friday at the Donald Ross-designed par-69 Wannamoisett Country Club, but his success at sinking birdie putts was elusive.
The recent University of Notre Dame graduate went the first 15 holes before drilling a 12-foot birdie putt on the 444-yard, par-4 No. 16 hole to conclude his third round of play with a 1-over-par 70.
Chatfield had gone 16 holes during Wednesday’s opening round before sinking a birdie putt at the No. 17 hole. This time, he finished with 15 pars, two bogeys and one birdie. Through 54 holes of competition, Chatfield has a 1-over-par score of 208 — good enough to make the cut at 213 and move on to Saturday’s fourth round at his home club of Wannamoisett.
“Putting is the key to scoring well,” Chatfield said. “You first have to put yourself in position, to get to the greens and hopefully get near the flag. Then you have to make the putts.”
Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, a senior at Notre Dame and Chatfield teammate, delivered his best round of the tournament, a 1-under-par round of 68. But after inking 4-over-par rounds of 73 during each of the first two days, O’Leary finished three rounds at 214 to just miss the cut. O’Leary had 13 pars on his scoreboard and two bogeys, at the par-4 No. 4 and No. 15 holes. However, he dropped in birdie putts at the par-4 No. 7, No. 9 and No. 13 holes.
Chatfield, the two-time Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion, is looking to improve upon his tie for fourth at the 2021 Northeast Amateur when he shot Chatfield shot 70 or better during all four rounds, including two sub-par rounds to finish at 272.
Playing on the frontside Friday, Chatfield scored eight pars with one bogey (at the 437-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole) while having a half-dozen legitimate birdie chances. He played the final 12 holes at 1-over-par, having another half-dozen good backside birdie chances, enduring his second bogey at the par-4 No. 18 hole.
Chatfield hit a terrific approach shot onto the No 16 green, a slight dogleg left which is the No. 2 stroke hole on the course, and then sank his birdie putt.
Through three rounds, Chatfield only has six birdies, with four of them coming during his second round on Thursday.
Birdies have been elusive overall at Wannamoisett. Through 36 holes, 468 had been inked. Chatfield was one of 54 players who had at least five birdies through two rounds.
Chatfield said that he routinely spends a half-hour on the putting greens at Wannamoisett just fine-tuning his stroke.
“Putting has kind of been one of my strengths,” Chatfield recalled of his adolescent days playing 27-36 holes at nearby Highland Country Club.
Then it was on to Bishop Feehan High, where he came under the tutelage of Shamrock coach and another AAGA Open champion Artie Anderson.
“I remember Artie always telling me to just hit the ball straight,” Chatfield said. “After that, you could just sort everything out and, hopefully, make some putts along the way. He kind of let me do my own thing there with putting.
‘I’ve played well this year, but I’ve only putted alright,” he added. “It could be better. It’s sometimes more than reading the greens. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. You just want to get to the final round, then anything can happen.”
Meanwhile, Dylan Menante continues to dominate play at Wannamoisett as he heads into the final round of the Northeast Amateur and appears a lock to defend his crown from a year ago. The North Carolina Tar Heel had a pair of bogeys, but still shot a sizzling 64 to sit at 17-under 190 after three rounds and a whopping 11-shot lead over NCAA individual champion Gordon Sargent and Caleb Surratt.