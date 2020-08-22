NORTON -- There's a Chatfield atop the leaderboard of the 60th Annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open -- Brett Chatfield.
The Bishop Feehan High and Bentley University-trained Chatfield shot a 5-over-par round of 76 Saturday at the Norton Country Club and owns a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of play at the Foxborough Country Club.
Chatfield has a three-day, 54-hole score of 6-over-par 220, owning a two-stroke margin over Foxborough CC's Brian Kronmiller and Norton CC's Jared Winiarz.
Chatfield, a member of Wannamoisett CC in Rumford, R.I., is seeking to join his brother Davis, the University of Notre Dame senior, who won AAGA City Open titles in 2015 and '16 while he was at Bishop Feehan High.
Chatfield trailed Dave Turgeon by four shots after the opening round of play at Heather Hill CC, carding an even-par 72. Chatfield then took the lead Friday at Wentworth Hills CC where he shot a 1-over-par round of 72 to create a one-shot lead over Kronmiller.
Chatfield had a consistent round at Norton CC by inking 14 pars on his scorecard, but with just one birdie, at the par-5 No. 5 hole. He would have been around par during the day too were it not for a triple bogey seven on the par-4 No. 8 hole.
Kronmiller kept himself alive for a chance to win the championship on his home course with a round of 77. Winiarz is a University of Hartford junior who was a semifinalist in the Norton CC club championships and 2019 AAGA City Open runner. He might have gained the lead were it not for a triple bogey at No. 17.
Three shots behind at 223 are 2018 AAGA City Open champion Kolby Simmons and Turgeon, while five shots behind at 225 are the Norton CC's Peter Danko and Xaverian High junior Spencer Dumas of Plainville.
