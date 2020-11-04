North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman will be back in uniform for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after being activated by the team Wednesday and being taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 31-year-old Sherman, a 10-year NFL veteran at fullback for the Chiefs, was placed on the list following a mid-October Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had reportedly not tested positive for the coronavirus, but had been been exposed to a team member who had tested positive.
According to protocols agreed to by the NFL and the NFLPA, any player with “high risk” close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 could not return to the team’s facility for five days after his last exposure. He had been on hand in the Chiefs’ facility the past several weeks.
Sherman had played in the Chiefs’ first five games at fullback and special teams after making the Pro Bowl last season. He is the only fullback on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster.
