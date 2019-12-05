FOXBORO — As if Kansas City Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill has not been enough to worry about, this time around, the New England Patriots’ secondary will have to worry about two of those types of players.
The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs’ offense added another speedy receiver in 2019 second-round pick and University of Georgia product Mecole Hardman. Hardman ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Hill, who Patriots coach Bill Belichick said was “definitely” the fastest player in the NFL, ran a 4.25 40 as well.
Members of the Patriots’ secondary say that exact speed will be among the most challenging aspects of the Kansas City offense when the two AFC heavyweights clash Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 4 p.m.
“It’s hard to cover, but it’s that simple,” safety Devin McCourty said. “You look at the roster, there’s 4.2 something, three guys 4.3 — there’s just so many guys that are fast.
“And you talk about getting vertical — you can’t just stand over one guy and do it,” McCourty added. “They have multiple guys that can go vertical and you have to play well at every position when you’re in coverage beca use there’s a threat of a guy going deep on every play.”
“I mean they’re all speed,” Patriots cornerback Jon Jones said on Thursday. “I mean him (Hardman), Sammy Watkins is looking healthy this year. They just have speed. Their entire roster — the tight ends are fast to be tight ends. Everyone just has speed. That’s the thing they’re built off. I think we’re going to bring physicality and it’s going to be a good one.”
Hill has tallied 38 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns this season, doing so in just eight games after missing four weeks earlier in the season. He’s recovered well, depicted as Hill went for 140 yards on six receptions against Minnesota Week 9 and 157 yards on 11 catches against Tenneesse Week 10.
Hill has played against the Patriots three times in his career. Most recently, during the AFC Championship Game in January, Patriots’ cornerback Jonathan Jones (and help over the top) limited Hill to just one reception for 42 yards in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win.
“A lot of his plays are explosive plays and they’re all down the field,” Jones said of Hill. “There’s some catches he makes for eight yards and turn into a 30, 40-yard gain. I think limiting those are always key.”
In the two regular-season games Hill has played the Patriots (Week One 2017, Week Six last year), Hill has 14 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Hill is among the best big-play threats in the National Football League and he benefits from having another a teammate who is another explosive receiver.
“We got a good plan of what we want to do to try neutralize their speed,” safety Duron Harmon said. “Obviously, it’s a big asset for them and they rely on it heavily. But we got to do a good job of trying to neutralize it and play the game on our terms.”
The rookie Hardman has been used sparingly this year. He has yet to play more than 15 snaps in a game for the Chiefs’ offense, playing 40 percent or more in just four games this year. Hardman has 23 receptions for 450 yards and five touchdowns this season. But Hardman’s big-play ability is very clear. He averages 19.6 yards per catch with receiving touchdowns of 42, 83, 21, 30 and 63 yards.
“Hardman played a lot due to some injuries, and then he also plays in rotation when everybody’s there,” Belichick said on Wednesday. “So, it looks like they use him in different spots like they do with all their receivers. They move them all around. He’s a very explosive guy, he’s tough with the ball in his hands — 20 yards a catch.”
McCourty added the Chiefs’ ability to move Hill, Hardman and receiver Sammy Watkins pre-snap makes it all the more stressful on defenses.
“I think it’s their ability to understand that they can change their motions up,” McCourty said. “So, I think it’s all of the movement of the offense. A lot of their offense is a lot of misdirection and guys going different ways, and I think defensively, your eyes are very important. You’ve got to be looking at what you’re supposed to be looking at.”
