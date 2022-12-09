Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

Seeing former Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts in Padres’ garb reminds Sox fans of how strange it was to see guys like Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Jon Lester, and most recently, Mookie Betts, in opposing teams’ uniforms.

 Denis Poroy / The Associated Press

The Red Sox had all season long to sign All-Star shortstop and de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts to a contract extension before he had an opt-out clause at the end of this season, and the club failed to agree to terms with the popular Aruba-born infielder, and now he’s en route to the San Diego Padres for the next 11 seasons.

Boston also has an entire season next year to agree with All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to a hefty extension that will keep him in crimson hose for the foreseeable future. They could have started the negotiations early, and by all accounts they did during this past season, but thus far the two parties are at a stalemate, and local fans fear that Devers will also vamoose in similar fashion to his pal, Bogaerts, at some point in the next 12 months.

Chris Young’s column appears in The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition.