For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, “It might have been.”
-- John Greenleaf Whittier
A million years ago, shortly after I graduated from college, I met a young lady who lived in a neighboring town from my hometown village in Central New York. I think I met her through her brother, but I kind of had known her from afar, and I almost immediately felt a feeling that I hadn’t felt since my then-still-at-college girlfriend broke up with me 18 months earlier.
Robin was the classic “You’re out of your league” kind of girl -- blonde, blue-eyed, and simply gorgeous, and I had no business asking her out, but somehow I did, and she said yes, and that began a months-long summer “relationship” that I thoroughly enjoyed, and she helped ease me out of the previous heartbreak that I had experienced, even though our time together never blossomed into a full-blown romance. I guess I was still a bit gun-shy from a relationship standpoint, so I for whatever reason didn’t make her the priority that she should have been in my life and didn’t put enough into the relationship, and after those couple of months together, it shouldn’t have surprised me when she kindly requested that I stop calling her. I totally understood at the time why she had broken things off, but that didn’t make things any easier, especially since I believed that it had potential for something special. To quote Ol’ Blue Eyes: Regrets, I’ve had a few.
Still, to this day, Robin was and still is the most beautiful girl that I ever dated (don’t tell my wife), and of all the relationships I’ve ever had, this one was and remains pretty high up on the list of those possibilities where one wonders: “What could have been?”
In a different vein, that question has been dogging Boston Bruins fans for the past six days since the team’s magical 2022-23 season ended so abruptly in the very first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the eighth-seeded (and 17th-ranked team in the league) Florida Panthers.
In a season that absolutely no one saw coming heading into October, Boston set NHL records in regular-season wins and total points, along with tying the record for road wins in a season (31), shared with the 2005-06 Red Wings. It also set franchise records for home wins (34) during its record-breaking season that saw it capture its third Presidents’ Trophy since 1989, awarded to the top overall point-getter in a season. The team got off to a 17-2 start and never looked back, and didn’t lose its first game in regulation at home until Jan. 12 – in the team’s 41st game.
The Bruins finished 65-12-5, and were generally viewed as shoo-ins for the team’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011. The Panthers in the opening round posed a minor challenge, given that Florida had beaten Boston twice during the regular season (a feat that only one other team in the league could boast), but the B’s had finished the season having won 15 their last 16, and there was a significant disparity in goaltending corps between the two teams (as evidenced by the nearly 100 more goals surrendered by Panthers goaltending compared to Boston’s meager 177).
Even without centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins jumped out to a 3-1 series lead, with two of the final three contests on TD Garden home ice, where Boston was a ridiculous 34-4-3 during the regular season.
But then the inexplicable happened: the feisty Panthers won the next three, including both of the Bruins’ home games in overtime, and the NHL’s most prolific regular season immediately became a distant footnote in Boston’s disastrous first-round exit.
Just as they had done in the 2019 Cup Final, where the chalice was there for the taking competing against an overmatched St. Louis Blues squad, the Bruins had proceeded to lose three of its four home games, even though the team’s aforementioned home dominance was legendary this past season.
What could have been.
The collapse was immediately viewed as one of the biggest choke jobs in sports history, joining the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who had won an MLB-record 116 games but failed to even reach the World Series, the 2007 Patriots (falling in the Super Bowl after a record 18-0 start), and the 2016 Golden State Warriors, who set an NBA record for regular-season wins with 73 but lost in the NBA Finals to the LeBron-led Cavaliers.
The crucial difference for those three teams is that they at least won a round of playoffs, and the Patriots and Warriors both reached the final game of their final playoff round before coughing up the chance at championship glory.
No, the record-setting Boston Bruins didn’t even get out of the first round of the playoffs even though Florida had to win six of its final eight of the season just to reach the postseason, and even though they were last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners (only to bow in the second round to the Lightning in four straight games), have not won a championship in its 27 NHL seasons (it reached the Final once, in 1996, when it lost to the Avalanche), and this season marked only the Panthers’ ninth playoff appearance in team history.
In the immediate aftermath of the Bruins’ crushing defeat, many are beginning to wonder if the team is more of an annual choke artist, or an overrated playoff team that can boast terrific regular seasons but has hoisted but one Stanley Cup in the past 50 seasons. To bolster the latter argument, the Bruins have the most regular-season wins (635) in the NHL since 2011, and also lead the league in points (1385) over that same span, which included two of those cursed Presidents’-Trophy seasons. In the past decade, Boston has advanced to the conference finals just once (in 2019) despite more often than not being a division winner or runner-up.
Yes, this was another one of those opportunities that the Boston Bruins allowed to get away, similar to what I did with the lovely Robin all those decades ago, and the underachieving local hockey team will again lament about what could have been.