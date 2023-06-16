Red Sox manager Alex Cora headed into Friday night’s game against the Yankees seeking his 397th win as the skipper of the Olde Towne Team. If he reaches the magic number of 400 career managerial wins, he will become the ninth Sox manager to reach that milestone.

I’m not sure he deserves the opportunity to reach 400 victories anymore, and I’m pretty sure that I feel the same about his boss, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

