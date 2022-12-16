With the stench of the failed Xander Bogaerts negotiations still lingering in the New England wintry air, it’s probably worth noting that it’s not only still-worthy players who the Red Sox front office let get away (as discussed in the past two columns); it’s also those players who have been swapped away with little in equal value coming back in return.
No, we don’t need to go all the way back to Boston’s trade of Babe Ruth to the Yankees back in 1920 that kickstarted the Pinstriper franchise into the 26-championship machine that it became, while the Red Sox became lovable losers for the next eight-plus decades. That trade was ridiculous in retrospect, because the Yankees sent back no players and no draft picks (since that concept hadn’t been invented yet), just $100,000 in cold hard cash for one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
But that was ancient history.
So let’s start instead with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who as a rookie was a part of that long-ago 2018 World Series championship team, but whom the Red Sox gave up on just over two years later. Benintendi, after being swapped to the Royals, was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and Friday signed a five-year, $75-million free-agent deal with the White Sox.
“Benny” was drafted by the Sox in 2015 and just a year later was promoted from Double-A Portland directly to the majors, and he never went back down to the minors. In five years with Boston he hit a respectable .273, but in his final season, in 2020, he went just 4-for-52 (.103) amid multiple visits to the injured list, and Boston cut ties with him in the offseason, sending him to KC. The Feb. 10, 2021 deal is usually summarized as Benintendi for Franchy Cordero, but there is more in the complicated three-way deal that involved the New York Mets, as Boston also received four prospects: Josh Winckowski (Mets), Freddy Valdez (Mets), Luis De La Rosa, and Grant Gambrell — the latter two from the Royals.
Benintendi was solid for the Royals, hitting .294 in a season and a half before being dealt to New Yorklast season, where he hit .254 in 33 games before getting hurt again and missing the Bombers’ postseason run.
Cordero was a disaster for the Red Sox, hitting just .209 and striking out in 35 percent of his plate appearances. He was non-tendered by the team in November, so the most prominent member of that trade for Boston lasted just two meaningless seasons on the roster.
Meanwhile, Winckowski, a 24-year-old righty pitcher, split his first season between Double-A and Triple-A, going 9-4 in 2021 and 2-4 last season before being called up to the parent club, where he went a so-so 5-7 with a 5.89 ERA in 14 starts. Valdez, a 21-year-old righty outfielder, is still mired in the short-season rookie-level Florida Coast League, has hit just .229 and .192, and is light-years away from the majors. De La Rosa, a 20-year-old pitcher, has pitched just 35 games (19 starts) at the rookie and Single-A levels, with a combined 3.08 ERA, and will likely start in Single-A again this season, so he’s just a prospect right now. Gambrell, a lefty starting pitcher, is already 25 and still hasn’t advanced above High-A, and is just 4-13 with a 6.23 ERA over two seasons in the low minors, so he is the longest of long shots to ultimately make a splash with the parent club.
Winckowski could yet become a reliable contributor for the Red Sox, but otherwise, this trade has to be viewed as a bad deal for the Sox’ player-scouting department.
Let’s move on. Last spring, the Red Sox traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for another member of that 2018 championship team, Gold-Glove outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., along with a pair of infield prospects, David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. At the time, the deal was viewed as a baffling swap of outfielders for a Red Sox team intent on following up ontheir 2021 ALCS appearance, as Bradley Jr. was one of the worst players in baseball in 2021, hitting a pitiful .163 with a .497 OPS, six home runs and 29 RBI for the Brewers. Meanwhile, Renfroe had a career year in 2021, hitting .259 with a .816 OPS, 31 home runs, 96 RBI, 114 wRC+ and 1.8 fWAR in his sole season in Boston.
The 32-year-old JBJ improved his stats somewhat last season back in Boston, but he still hit just .210 with three home runs in 91 games before being mercifully released in August. He signed on with the Blue Jays but hit just .178 in 40 games and he likely won’t be retained, and his career may have seen its final days. Meanwhile, much was made of the two minor-league components of the Renfroe trade, but Hamilton, an infielder/outfielder who is already 25, hit just .251 with 12 homers in 119 games in Double-A Portland, while Binelas, a 22-year-old corner infielder, hit just .245 with Single-A Greenville, SC, and still managed to get promoted to Double-A Portland, where he was obviously overmatched, hitting just .166 for the Sea Dogs, with a 33-percent strikeout rate.
At this point, it seems unlikely either of the prospects in the Renfroe deal will make an impact in Boston anytime soon, while the 30-year-old Renfroe himself hit .255 for the Brew Crew last season along with 29 homers and 72 RBI. He was traded to the LA Angels by Milwaukee last month and will likely play alongside Mike Trout in the Angels outfield.
Yep, it’s hard to not look at this deal as a massive failure again, but let’s also look at the pièce de résistance trade of the Chaim Bloom/Sox ownership era: dealing 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price (along with $48 million of Price’s future salary) to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong, and shortstop Jeter Downs.
An epic failure, no matter how you look at it, even though at the time, the Boston brass had serious doubts about their chances of re-signing the Gold-Glove right fielder, but giving up a no-doubt future Hall-of-Famer for a middling starting outfielder and a pair of prospects was treasonous to Red Sox fans.
Betts has made two All-Star Games with LA, and finished second in NL MVP voting in his first year on the West Coast, where he signed a massive 12-year, $365M contract before even playing a game. He won a pandemic-tainted World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and has won two Silver Sluggers and two more Gold Gloves, although his numbers (.271 BA, 74 homers in 319 games) haven’t been overwhelming. Price, meanwhile, took off 2020 for COVID reasons, and then became the game’s highest-paid middle reliever shortly after he returned in 2021, pitching in 79 games over two seasons, only 11 of which were starts. He is apparently mulling retirement.
Verdugo has proven himself as a reliable presence in the Red Sox outfield, and he finished 12th in MVP voting in 2020, his first year in Boston, and has hit a solid .288 with 152 RBI while being a popular member of the team. But Wong, a 26-year-old catcher, has played all of 33 games at the major-league level, hitting just .213 over parts of two seasons, although at AAA Worcester, he hit a respectable .288 with 15 homers in 81 games in 2022. Meanwhile, the third piece of that blockbuster trade, the 24-year-old Downs, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox this past week after hitting just .154 at the MLB level this past season and spending the majority of his time in beautiful downtown Worcester’s Polar Park.
So would you join me in saying that the Red Sox are a solid zero-for-three in their three most high-profile trades? Sure you would.
And don’t get me started on the Sox designating for assignment another 2022 trade acquisition, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer, who wasn’t costing the Red Sox one cent in salary as long as he was part of the team (the Padres were picking up the tab), even though the Sox don’t have a proven first baseman on the roster. Hosmer, in 104 games between the two clubs last season, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBI.
Chris Young’s column appears in The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition.