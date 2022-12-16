Red Sox cut ties with Hosmer, get RHP Wyatt Mills from KC

Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the team on FRiday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace.

With the stench of the failed Xander Bogaerts negotiations still lingering in the New England wintry air, it’s probably worth noting that it’s not only still-worthy players who the Red Sox front office let get away (as discussed in the past two columns); it’s also those players who have been swapped away with little in equal value coming back in return.

No, we don’t need to go all the way back to Boston’s trade of Babe Ruth to the Yankees back in 1920 that kickstarted the Pinstriper franchise into the 26-championship machine that it became, while the Red Sox became lovable losers for the next eight-plus decades. That trade was ridiculous in retrospect, because the Yankees sent back no players and no draft picks (since that concept hadn’t been invented yet), just $100,000 in cold hard cash for one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

