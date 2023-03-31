In the days leading up to Opening Day at Fenway Park on Thursday, I was constantly reminded by friends who remain baseball fans that the home opener is the most magical day on the sports calendar — and perhaps one of life’s most cherished and anticipated days.
I did not share their enthusiasm.
Maybe it was because the Red Sox enter 2023 as the defending last-place team in the AL East, and Boston has finished in last place in five of the last 11 seasons — more than any other team in the majors.
Maybe it’s because my affection for baseball has been sorely tested over the past decade or so, primarily because of the snail-like pace that games have taken on in comparison to the faster-moving NBA, NHL, and even NFL games. Obviously, this season, measures have been implemented by MLB to speed up the game, but we’ll get to that.
Maybe it was a case of me, as a Boston sports fans, having been spoiled by so much winning by the local teams, and Red Sox games are, for quite a while now, no longer necessarily life-or-death situations for title-starved Boston baseball fans, dating back to pre-2004.
And maybe it was because I haven’t been to a Red Sox home opener in nearly 20 seasons, and the senses of anticipation, awe, and early-season hope have subsided over the years as the game itself has gotten more boring, and my devotion to the game and the team has decreased.
When I moved to Boston in 1984, I had been one of the few Red Sox fans one could find in the hills and valleys of Central New York, and my affection for the team and Fenway Park from afar was a big reason that I chose to move to New England in the first place.
My first Fenway Opening Day was in April of 1986, and the sense of pageantry and excitement was unlike anything I had ever experienced before in a big-league ballpark. This was long before the efforts of Dr. Charles Steinberg and his innovative ballpark entertainment that annually became on full display from the first home opener after the Henry-Werner coalition bought the team in late 2002.
I will never forget that 1986 home opener, because the Red Sox blew the game late against the KC Royals, partly because of the shabby bullpen work from Boston’s established closer, Bob Stanley. Stanley, in his postgame comments, said, “(The crowd) may have booed me today, but they’ll be cheering for me when I’m on the mound ready to close out the World Series.”
At the time it seemed like a laughable comment, but Stanley’s prediction ultimately came true, as he was on the mound in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the Mets, trying to close out what would have Boston’s first championship in 68 seasons. Of course, we all know what happened: Mookie Wilson, wild pitch, and the incomparable Vin Scully broadcasting, ““Little roller up along first. Behind the bag. It gets through Buckner! Here comes (Ray) Knight, and the Mets win it!” Boston fell again in Game 7 two nights later and the Mets won their second-ever World Series title, and Boston’s long-suffering fans endured yet another tortured chapter of the team’s history.
When my then-newspaper’s office moved to Brookline Avenue in 1987, I was literally a block-plus from Fenway Park for the next 20 years. Not only was it convenient for me to go to games after work on a nearly-nightly basis back then, but pre-Internet, I always had an easy way of purchasing game tickets before practically anybody else could, particularly for coveted Opening Day tickets. While others were on hold waiting for Sox ticket operators to take landline calls, I was able to walk in the ticket office and buy as many as I wanted. So, for the next 15 years or so, I organized a group of 10-15 friends who would make Opening Day an annual ritual in the center field bleachers.
Certainly the highlight of those 20 straight home openers was the 1998 “dry” home opener, which I later recounted in “Looking Back at the Red Sox’ Good-est Friday Ever,” and described the unbelievable Boston bottom-of-the-ninth rally against the Seattle Mariners, as the Sox came back from five runs down by scoring seven runs — all with no outs — capped by Mo Vaughn’s grand slam into the right-field bleachers.
The onset of the widespread World Wide Web shortly thereafter made Sox tickets available to anybody far and wide, and though I was still able to get tickets for the Fenway openers, I could no longer get a dozen seats together, as I had in the past.
My 19th consecutive Opening Day was in 2004, when the Sox were mauled by the Blue Jays, 10-5, as Mike Timlin, Alan Embree, and Dave McCarty combined to cough up six runs out of the bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings.
We all know what happened later that season, with all three of those relievers being important contributors to the team’s long-awaited 2004 championship, although it sure looked like “more of the same” when Boston fell behind 3-0 to the Yankees in the ALCS, but it all turned out well.
Tickets for the 2005 home opener were probably the toughest ducats to land in team history — probably second only to the 1999 All-Star Game held at Fenway that featured the final public appearance by Red Sox legend Ted Williams, who died nearly three years later.
I was determined to attend that 2005 opener, if only to reach my 20th straight Fenway Opening Day, so I resorted to buying an SRO ticket from a scalper in the fifth inning and entering the park and clinching opener No. 20.
Ever since then, Opening Day tickets at Fenway have been really, really difficult to come by other than for season ticket-holders and those with close ties to the team, so I haven’t been back.
But I certainly could have on Thursday, even though the Red Sox claimed the attendance for its opener was 36,049, and it was announced as a sellout. I have serious doubts about that, since I’m told that there were pockets of empty seats throughout the ballyard, and that’s not a surprise, given that it was 38 degrees at game time with blustery winds in Fenway’s first-ever opener in the month of March.
Also not a surprise was the performance of the Local Nine, who dropped the 2023 home opener, 10-9, to the Baltimore Orioles, perhaps the only team in the AL East that prognosticators think the Sox are better than.
Ryan Brasier (35 pitches, 16 strikes, two hits, two walks, and three runs in a single inning of work), one of just three remaining players from the 2018 Sox championship team, and somebody named Kaleb Ort (four hits and two runs in his two innings) threw gas on the fire after starter Corey Kluber walked four and gave up five runs in 3⅓ innings in his Red Sox debut. Meanwhile, five Orioles baserunners stole second base without a throw.
Sox fans should have expected lackluster results (despite a late-inning Boston rally to make the score respectable) after the uninspiring pregame ceremony that saw former Boston athletes Dana Barros (Celtics), Shawn Thornton (Bruins), Devon McCourty (Patriots), and “Oh, him again!” David Ortiz come out from the left-field doors and throw the ceremonial first pitches. What, Dino Radja, Bruce Shoebottom, Tony Eason, and Kevin Romine weren’t available?
Meanwhile, the home opener should have been must-see viewing for all of those who skipped spring training games and wanted to see how the game of baseball had changed, given all of the time-saving rules implemented.
But even with the pitch clock, the elimination of infield shifts, and regulation of pickoff throws, Thursday’s Fenway home opener still dragged unmercifully, and though a 2022 game under similar circumstances probably would have lasted nearly four hours, the run time of 3:10 Thursday was the longest of all of MLB’s home openers staged, and anyone who stayed until the end in 38-degree weather is either devoted or demented.
Baseball’s new rules should steamline games, but walks, pitching changes, and lousy pitching overall will still make these Red Sox games run longer than they should, and unless the games do speed up significantly and the team shows actual signs of improvement, then I will continue to miss home openers, regular-season games, and even watching games on TV, because the Bruins and Celtics postseasons are looming, and they should provide real entertainment value for Boston sports fans, rather than the soon-to-be wire-to-wire last-place Boston Red Sox.