FOXBORO — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is just focused on the New York Giants.
Chung spoke with the media at Gillette Stadium on Monday for the first time since the news broke regarding his indictment on cocaine possession in New Hampshire.
“If you want to talk some football, we can talk some football,” Chung said. “I’m here to get ready for the Giants, get ready for them. They’re a good team, their running back is a savage, so you got to get ready for him.”
The Patriots play the New York Giants on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in their final game of the preseason. The likelihood of Giants starting running back Saquon Barkley, to whom Chung was referring, playing in the game is low. Based on recent history, NFL starters rarely play in Week Four of the preseason.
Chung’s cocaine incident occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, where he has a residence. The veteran safety is facing a Class B felony charge and his arraignment, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was waived Monday and Chung pled not guilty through his lawyer. A dispositional conference is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, NH, during which the Patriots are on a bye week.
Fellow safety Duron Harmon expressed his support for Chung last Thursday after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 10-3. Chung, however, did not address Harmon’s comments, or any of the team’s support saying, “Honestly, I’ve just been here playing football and we just been talking about football. That’s all I want to talk about, talk about the Giants.”
Chung was asked how he has gone about his day-to-day work with the charge hanging over his head.
“Just come to work and I play,” he said. “Then go to meetings and get in the playbook, and just, you know, get back. I’m coming off an injury so I’m trying to get back.”
Chung was not wearing the red, non-contact jersey during practice on Monday. He had been wearing it for much of the start of training camp as he was recovering from shoulder surgery following an injury in Super Bowl LIII.
“It feels good,” Chung said in regards to being back on the field. “It’s a little harder to practice with a red jersey on and with pads. So, it feels good to get out there and, you know, get physical and use my body a little bit. It’s been good. I feel good.”
Chung said he did not have any setbacks in his recovery.
“I’m actually feeling pretty good,” he said. “Just out there and I’m out the red jersey, so that’s a step in the right direction.”
Chung does not know his status for Thursday’s game. He has not played in a preseason game thus far, as last Thursday’s win over the Panthers came just hours after news of his indictment had been made public. He said he did not play due to the fact he is still in recovery mode, not due to the legal situation.
“Really just trying to get better,” Chung said. “I mean, it takes a while, we’re just starting. We only played three preseason games. Just about building and trying to get that relationship, the bond with the guys, so we’re all on the same page. It’s going to take a little time, and I think we’ve been doing that, so we just got to keep pushing and get better.”
Reports have surfaced that the trial date for Chung’s case will begin next spring, which would likely mean that he would be available to the team throughout the 2019-20 season.
