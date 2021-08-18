SEEKONK — Jason Azulay always knew that he would become a football coach one day. Even better, he will be coaching his own high school alma mater’s football team, the Seekonk High Warriors.
Back to his days of playing Pop Warner football, through his time under former Seekonk High coach Dave Morgado, playing virtually every position, along with the film review and the prospect of watching the development of 16-year-old boys transform into college players have always intrigued Azulay.
So Azulay will be at the doors of Seekonk High on Friday, welcoming in the 2021 edition of Warriors football as the defending South Coast Conference Small School Division champions prepare for another season.
From stops as a volunteer assistant coach at Seekonk High after graduating from Bridgewater State, to the University of Rhode Island as a strength and conditioning coach, to Case High in nearby Swansea for five seasons as an assistant and then on to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Azulay finds himself back in Warrior colors.
“It will be nice to get a sense of normalcy back this fall,” Azulay said of the cycle of preseason workouts beginning in August, a complete schedule, the SCC rivalries and the MIAA playoffs.
A 2006 graduate of Seekonk High, Azulay played at halfback and linebacker for the five-win 2005 Warriors.
“I really do remember more of my high school games than in college, it’s funny how that works,” the former Bridgewater State fullback and tight end recalled. “I really had no plans on leaving the college level, but I heard about the Seekonk job and it was seamless, everything fell into place.”
Through his first three seasons on the football field at Seekonk High, Azulay was actually a SEC All-Star at guard and linebacker. He found that playing on the offensive line, in the backfield and on defense prepared him better to learn the playbook and to eventually coach.
Upon leaving Bridgewater State, Azulay became a strength and conditioning coach in 2010 at URI for four years, his first true exposure to choreographing a collegiate program. He also worked with the Rhody men’s and women’s soccer and track teams, baseball, swimming and crew teams.
Azulay was a personal trainer at Next Level Fitness in Johnston, R.I., for a year, while also serving on the staff at Bridgewater State, then moved along to Case High to became a physical education instructor and football staff member. For four seasons, he served the Cardinal defensive coordinator and one season as Case’s offensive coordinator.
Azulay became a physical education instructor at Seekonk High in 2019 and then began a relationship with the UMass Dartmouth program under head coach Mark Robichaud as a defensive line coach.
“I didn’t think that it would be fair to be in one building (Seekonk) and coach at another (Case),” Azulay said upon leaving the Cardinals’ staff.
“Coaching in college is a lot different than coaching high school kids,” Azulay added of refining individual skills. “I think what I learned there, especially at the x’s and o’s level, will help me,” he said of developing a Warrior playbook. “Just coaching at the level and all the preparation that goes into it on a week by week basis, all the film, I can definitely take aspects of that and take it to the high school level.”
Azulay will have to develop replacements for nearly a dozen graduated seniors such as quarterback J.T. Moran, running back-linebacker Robbie LeBeau, receiver-defenders Greg Desmarais and Nathan Clarke, lineman Brenden Santos along with linebacker Gambel French.
“The South Coast Conference has a lot of good rivalries, there’s good competition,” Azulay said, citing the Thanksgiving Day game for Seekonk against Dighton-Rehoboth and the backyard games against Case. “Coaching at Seekonk and at Case, I get to see that, similar-size town, similar-size kids.
Azulay will retain Matt Brown and John Burns as assistant coaches and bring on Cam Sears, Joe Teixeira, two former Seekonk High greats, along with Taylor Agnew and Austin Cooper.
“There’s a lot of great coaches in the SCC (including former D-R Falcon Zane Fyfe at Apponequet),” Azulay said. “I feel for the kids, the seniors last year playing the short season and not having a state tournament. It was cool to see that team because I had a lot of them in class.
“When I was at Case, I often talked with Anthony (Palladino, Case High AD) about how easy it was to be in the building, go to class and then to practice — seeing the kids all day. That’s a vast advantage to the job.”
