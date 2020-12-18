For as long as Justin Perron can remember, he has always been in a gym somewhere, dribbling and shooting a basketball.
Initially, it was at his dad Chris Perron’s practices with the North Attleboro High School boys’ basketball program, chasing after wayward passes and missed shots as the gym rat, hanging out and learning the culture of the game.
Later, it was playing as a Red Rocketeer and a Ram at Framingham State University.
And for nearly the past decade, Perron has been in the gym as a coach, mentoring young men in the intricacies and fundamental skills of basketball.
The basketball’s bounce has now landed him in the Berkshires, tabbed to be the head coach of the “Prep” team at renowned basketball powerhouse Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill.
“It’s a special place for academics and for basketball,” Perron said the other day before practice. “The standards here, they have high expectations.”
The NMH boys’ basketball team plays in the prestigious New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) considered the premier prep conference in the nation. Over the past 10 years, NMH has sent more than 50 players to Division I college programs and others have gone on to great collegiate careers at Division II and Division III levels.
Perron, who graduated from NAHS in 2011, had stints at Mansfield High School and Franklin High School (where his brother Ryan serves as the freshman team coach in C.J. Neely’s program) prior to his graduation from Framingham State in 2015 where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
He has coaching experience on the AAU scene, directing a 17-and-under team at Mass Premier Courts while helping with other age group teams. Under his guidance, Perron helped to groom nearly half of his AAU team into college basketball players. Additionally, he has worked camps around the country for major basketball enterprises such as Hoop Group, the Academic All-American Camps, Championship Basketball School and the Ivy League Elite Camps.
He joined Clark University’s men’s basketball program as an assistant coach where he was responsible for everything from recruiting, scouting, in-game adjustments, practice planning and skill development. Perron had coached there for past five seasons, the previous two as a full-time assistant coach.
Off the court at Clark, Perron assisted in the sports information office and served as the liaison between athletics and the university’s Center for Counseling and Personal Growth. He earned a master’s degree in higher education counseling from Providence College in May 2019.
Along with his coaching position at NMH, Perron has secured a faculty position there teaching Advanced Placement Psychology, “so I get to put my master’s degree to work and coach basketball,” he said.
He found his way to NMH when the program splintered into two varsity programs, the elder team composed of mostly seniors and juniors and the prep team composed of some juniors and sophomores.
“Last year they had 18 guys on the varsity ‘national’ team, they were phenomenal,” Perron said of their top 10 national ranking. “So they thought about it and said why not bring in more student-athletes and have two teams compete at a high level,” Perron said of his prep team.
“A lot of the national team kids already have Division I offers and interest, with the prep team kids trending that way,” Perron said. “We have four teams at the school total, with a junior varsity and a ‘thirds’ team for those who aren’t recruited to play here,” he added of the extended roster of basketball players in the program. The national and prep teams always practice together and scrimmage weekly.
“All of these kids are budding stars, the kids that Division I programs look at,” Perron said. “The national team will have a frontcourt with players standing 6-foot-9, 6-foot-8, 6-foot-7. The prep team currently has a 6-foot-11 player and others sprinkled in at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-7. We have kids that are projected to play in high major Division 1 basketball and can extend their playing careers beyond that as well.”
“These kids realize that basketball can help them get a college degree.”
NMH boys basketball alumni are currently playing and studying at Stanford University, Brown (four), Penn (three), Harvard University, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Davidson to name a few. Some of those are Grady Kellen of Davidson, who recently lined up against PC, Northwestern junior guard Ryan Greer, Notre Dame junior forward Nate Laszewski, North Carolina senior guard Andrew Platek, Chris Ledlum and Sam Silverstein at Harvard, Matt DeWolf and Davis Franks at Brown.
“There is no other school in the country that can even approach that matriculation list, and no other school has that many alumni who will appear in NCAA games streamed on TV,” Northfield Mount Hermon head coach and assistant Athletic Director John Carroll related, the team having appeared in five national championships over the past eight years.
Perron’s prep team has a roster composed mostly of New York, New Jersey and New England student-athletes. Because of the coronavirus and international travel restrictions, NMH does not have its usual complement, at least a handful of international players. The projected 20-30 game schedule will be far fewer due to the virus and trips to tournaments have been recently canceled by the administration with two positive COVID-19 cases on campus, neither of which were student-athletes.
“We’ve created a safe environment practicing, with the masks and with social distancing,” Perron said of his time in the gym. “We worked out in pods, rather than have the whole team together for the first month. Our athletes can’t leave campus unlike the day-school students. We are waiting on direction from the NEPSAC (New England Prep Schools Athletic Council) on what the second half of the rest of the season, what happens in January.”
Coaching memories
Perron, who played four seasons at North Attleboro High, remembers watching his father coach.
“I remember going to my dad’s practices when I was young and watching him write plays on the white board,” he said. “I’d shoot at the side hoops and watch what the kids were doing. I’d be standing there in awe, not just the players, but by dad coaching them up at a high level. I remember being in the gym, in his office and when you’re a young kid, that’s really cool.
“To this day, playing for my dad, in that environment, was my favorite – not just because of the guys around me at North, but having that relationship with my dad, knowing the expectations and meeting the standards.”
When Perron’s playing days ended early in his sophomore year at Framingham State, he took his first step into coaching.
“By my junior year, I was on the staff at Mansfield (under Mike Vaughan) and they got to the sectional semifinals and, in my senior year, I became the freshman coach at Franklin on a team that also went to the sectional semifinals. Both programs had multiple college basketball players as well.
“You pick up so many things for coaching along the way, like my dad’s practice environment and sideline demeanor, Vaughan’s ability to get the best out of all of his players and putting them in places to show their strengths, CJ Neely’s attention to detail on defense and scouting reports, Coach (Paul) Phillips at Clark, the way that he promoted the school, promoted the brand and Coach (Tyler) Simms his high level of practices, driving the importance of the student-athlete experience. All those things have molded me.”
Coaching and assisting with the NEWMAC program at Clark is one of the elite NCAA Division III programs nationally. The NEWMAC had three schools in the Elite Eight of the Division III National Championship in 2016 (including national champion Babson) and four of eight teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.
“Absolutely high-level athletics and academics,” Perron said.
Perron found his way to NMH through the basketball fraternity of coaches. When it was learned that NMH had initiated a prep team and another coach in the program left to take a position at the University of California-Davis, “they (NMH) were calling around and I got word from my AAU contacts that my name was being floated around,” Perron said.
“When John (Carroll) called, and I knew it was Northfield Mount Hermon, I had to say yes right away,” Perron said, having had worked at a basketball camp at NMH two years ago. “He (Carroll) had known me from that and he and Tyler (Simms) had a good connection within Simms’ Ivy League experience. Coach Carroll called all of his people and checked it out, and I got the right recommendations. So when he called, it was a done deal, and I was ready to say yes.”
Perron was most grateful to be also offered a position with the faculty, ingrained with some very highly motivated student-athletes, basketball players with aspirations of playing in the Ivy League or even select Division I programs.
“It’s definitely different, but it’s beautiful out here,” Perron said of being in the Berkshires. “You really are kind of out of civilization; it makes North Attleboro seem like a busy area! You’re away from everything – the closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away. But it also creates fewer distractions and you’re able to focus on your work a little easier.”
With Clark University and its athletic conference association opting to cancel the winter basketball season, Perron’s options for coaching basketball this winter might have been diminished. He was working at St. Mark’s in Southborough, a prep school, in an administrative role with his assistant coaching position at Clark being on the furlough list.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be coaching this winter or not. I stayed a ‘free agent’ and turned down a boys’ varsity high school job in Massachusetts because the timing just wasn’t right,” he said. “So when this came up, I said let’s do it right away,” of his decision to join NMH.
“With Brewster Academy and Northampton, we’re the Big Three of the prep schools,” Perron said of the prestige in the academic and athletic programs. “It’s the kids’ make up in character,” Perron said of attracting student-athletes to western Mass. “There isn’t a large number of kids going to the NBA out of the Ivy League so you look at what kind of work ethic a kid has, what they do outside of athletics, those kinds of things matter at NMH.
“Kids look at multiple prep schools and NMH does a phenomenal job of promoting its academics, athletics and how individuals become leaders here. The kids here are just six inches taller and have 20 more pounds of muscle than your average high school player. They sell the whole person rather than just the basketball piece. Kids here are career-driven and college driven, they have a drive to get to the next level.
“The reason that I’ve gotten where I am is because I was working with such high-level individuals, at such high-level programs,” Perron said. “I had known that I wanted to be a coach when I was 10 years old. I wanted to go into basketball, but I didn’t know in what direction. When I was done playing, it just opened more of an opportunity to commit to basketball as a career.”
