PROVIDENCE — Second-team All-Big East selection Nate Watson, the senior center for the Providence College men’s basketball team, indicated that he will retain his Friar jersey for a fifth year of eligibility under new NCAA rules for the 2021-’22 season.
“I wanted another opportunity to complete for a Big East title and make a run at the NCAAs,” the Portsmouth, Va., native said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted all winter athletes an extra season of eligibility.
Watson led the Friars in scoring (16.9 ppg, No. 3 in the Big East) and rebounding (6.7 rpg) during the Friars’ recently completed 13-13 season. In 26 games this season, he recorded four double-doubles and seven games with 20 or more points.
Watson shot 60 percent (180-299) from the field, which ranked No. 2 in the Big East. Watson scored a career-high 30 points in the Friars’ loss to St. John’s and became the 51st Friar to score 1,000 points.
“We are excited that Nate will be returning ,” PC coach Ed Cooley said, already altering his roster for next season. “Nate was one of the top centers in the nation in 2021. Having him on the court will make the Friars a better team.”
Watson indicated that the unfinished business of a disappointing season weighed upon him returning to PC rather than opting to enroll at another institution. “Playing at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center is a special experience,” Watson said. “Everyone worked hard this year to make the season as realistic as possible. But, there were elements of college basketball that we all missed. I did not want to end my career without being able to have my final season playing at the Dunk in front of my family and all the great fans in Friartown.”
