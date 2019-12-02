KINGSTON, R.I. — Former Attleboro High Bombardier Kyle Murphy, the senior captain of the University of Rhode Island football team, was a first-team All-New England Division I selection as an offensive lineman, as selected by the New England Football Writers.
In addition, Murphy was one of five URI Rams to receive All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team recognition — the former Bombardier who played for coach Mike Strachan receiving All-New England and All-CAA acclaim for the second straight season.
Murphy was the anchor of the URI offensive line, starting 11 games at left tackle before missing the season finale with an injury. He was the primary reason the line allowed just 2.17 sacks per game despite the team averaging a league-high 42 pass attempts per game.
A four-year varsity member who also played guard and center during his first two seasons in Kingston, Murphy’s blocking was a big reason URI was one of two teams in the league to top 3,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing.
“Personally, I thought that I had a good season,” Murphy said en route to the trainer’s room to tend to an injured ankle that kept him off of the field for his final game in a URI uniform. “I just wish that we could have won (2-10 record) some more games.”
Murphy was also recognized as All-New England and All-CAA as a junior. He started all 11 games, making 10 starts at left tackle and one at center. He was a key part of the line that paved the way for Rhode Island to average 121.6 rushing yards per game.
As a sophomore, Murphy began to make an impact — starting all 11 games, making six starts at left guard and five starts at right tackle. He also played center in a couple games and helped the Rams average 101.2 rushing yards per game. He was part of the URI line protection that allowed QB JaJuan Lawson to complete .597 percent of his passes, the fourth-best single-season percentage in team history, and throw for 2,573 yards, the eighth-highest single-season total in team history.
As a freshman, Murphy appeared in 10 games, making three starts at left guard and playing on special teams.
Ivy League co-champion Dartmouth College had four players selected to the All New England team, while Yale, Sacred Heart, Maine, Harvard, Central Connecticut and Boston College each had three players chosen. The team will be honored at the New England Football Writers Captains and Awards Banquet on Dec. 12.
Among the other offensive linemen selected to the All-New England team were Liam Shanahan (Harvard), Dieter Eiselen (Yale), Zach Sammartino (Dartmouth), Matt Peart (UConn) and Josh Sokol (Sacred Heart).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.