STORRS, CT. -- The Providence College hockey Friars had not scored a goal in 14 of their 23 first periods played this season, but did so Sunday at the Freitas Ice Forum on the campus of the University of Connecticut.
The Friars had not played a postseason game in 704 days since appearing in the 2019 Frozen Four, as the 2020 Hockey East Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The No. 17 nationally ranked Friars had also lost in their two previous visits to Storrs this season, but emerged with a 6-1 victory over the Huskies in the single-game elimination Hockey East quarterfinal-round game.
"We realized, this was pretty much a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament," PC coach Nate Leaman said. "We needed to play well and show people who we are. It's a new start, but we finally got our lineup together too. Our lulls have all been coming off of COVID. A couple of weeks later, when you have your whole team together, we've shown that we have a really good team."
Six different Friars scored goals, all underclassmen, and three by freshmen.
The Friars (11-8-5) advanced into the Hockey East Tournament semifinal round (Wednesday at UMass-Amherst) for a sixth time under the reign of Leaman while extending the Huskies' winless streak to 0-9 in Hockey East Tournament games.
Underclassmen fueled the Friars into a 3-1 lead entering the final 20 minutes. Sophomore goalie Jaxson Stauber stopped 20 of 21 shots through two periods, allowing only a second-period goal to Jachym Kondelik (his fourth goal this season against PC) at 10:40 of the second period. Stauber stonewalled the Huskies on 20 third-period shots, finishing with 40 overall.
"Up until midway in the second period, we had all the momentum, we were playing well," Leaman said. "They (UConn) were throwing everything on net when they got down and Jaxson was excellent -- he proved his colors. In a small rink, they put a lot of pressure on you and he stood tall."
The Friars killed off four Husky power plays while blocking 21 UConn shots, and won 41 faceoffs (ranked No. 5 nationally at 54 percent).
Meanwhile, sophomore Parker Ford (goal No. 6) put PC into the lead at 8:47 of the first period. Then freshmen Uula Ruikka (No. 4 at 1:58) and Nick Poisson (No. 5 at 2:58) scored second-period goals to present PC with a three-goal lead.
The Friars improved to 6-3-2 on the road this season, with two of those to the Huskies. PC had lost 2-0 amid 5-3 decisions at UConn this season, while taking a 4-0 win at Schneider Arena. The Friars are now 13-4-3 all-time against UConn.
Junior Tyce Thompson (No. 11 at 1:45), freshman Brett Berard (No. 4 at 10:53) and sophomore Max Crozier (No. 3 at 15:20) netted third-period goals.
"We stayed out of the (penalty) box early," Leaman added, noting that UConn scored a trio of first-period power-play goals in PC's last meeting with the Huskies nine days ago. "We didn't get into penalty problems until we had a sizeable lead."
The Friars will visit UMass on Wednesday for their semifinal match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.