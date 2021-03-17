AMHERST — Over three games with the UMass Amherst Minutemen prior to the Hockey East Tournament semifinal round at the Mullins Center Wednesday, the Providence College hockey Friars had scored just two goals and did not emerge victorious in any of those contests.
“We turned so many pucks over, we made it hard on ourselves,” PC coach Nate Leaman said. “We didn’t manage the neutral zone well. It cost us dearly and put us back in our end.”
The Friars once again scored two goals, both within the span of 2:14 in the first period, but came away on the short end of a 5-2 decision against the Minutemen.
Moreover, with UMass Lowell upsetting Boston College in the other Hockey East semifinal-round pairing, the Friars may have seen the door close on their NCAA aspirations.
The Friars (11-9-5) surrendered early goals to No. 6-ranked UMass in both the first (Josh Lopina at 0:52) and second (Bob Trivigno at 1:22) periods, and then were able to create just 11 shots on goal over the final two periods.
The No. 14-ranked Friars (11-8-5) overcame a one-goal deficit with a pair of goals from by Rhode Island natives.
Freshman Brett Berard of East Greenwich scored on a wraparound (No. 5 goal of the season) at the six-minute mark, then East Greenwich’s Parker Ford, a sophomore, tallied on the power play (goal No. 7 at 8:14) with a shot in the slot.
But the Friars then went the next 52 minutes without turning on the red light.
“They stack it up in the neutral zone, and we were standing,” Leaman said of where UMass gained its edge. “We wanted to get more speed off of the puck, get our feet moving. When they have four guys back, you’ve got to keep it simple.
“We weren’t willing to do that (chip the puck in), we wanted to make that cross-the-ice pass and try to stick-handle through it.”
The Friars are now winless in their past six (0-4-2) games with the Minutemen, with PC and UMass playing to 0-0 and 1-1 ties back in January. That was before PC played, perhaps, its worst game of the season, in years, at its home Schneider Arena, suffering an 8-1 shellacking.
The Minutemen (15-5-4) are now unbeaten over their past nine (6-0-3) outings and improved to 7-1-2 against the Friars in their past 10 meetings to advance to the Hockey East title game.
UMass’s Finnish-born junior goalie, Filip Lindberg, a second-team All-Hockey East pick, continued his strong play in goal with a 1.55 GAA and .939 save percentage in the last 10 games — both the second-best figures in the nation.
Zac Jones (at 11:46) tied the score at 2-2 in the first period for the Minutemen, and UMass went on to score twice in the third period, one into an empty net.
“We were executing pretty well, but when they scored their third goal, it gave them a lot of energy,” Leaman added. “It took energy away from us. We spent all of our energy in our end defending, instead of using it on them and getting in on the forecheck.”
“There’s a committee that has a job to do,” Leaman said of the NCAA selections. “I think we have a great résumé,” Leaman said of PC putting itself in line for an NCAA berth. “When we’re not coming off of COVID, off of a break and we’re healthy, we’re a good team. I’m proud of our guys that they didn’t go home; I’m proud of their commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.