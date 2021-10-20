NORTON — Senior goalkeeper Diego Medina earned every bit of his 12th career shutout as the Wheaton College men’s soccer team blanked Salem State 3-0 in a non-league match at Keefe Field. Medina made four saves, including one on a first-half penalty kick.
The Lyons gained the lead in the third minute as junior Ewan Noble of Newport finished off senior defender Nick Vanini’s cross for the go-ahead goal, his first of the season.
Wheaton then scored twice within a 10-minute span, with Jack Brusso at 63 on a rebound and Alex Nickerson at 73 on a deflection during the second half. Wheaton (10-4) had a 14-6 edge in shots while taking three corner kicks.
WOMEN Wheaton 4, Springfield 4
NORTON — Senior midfielder Chloe Troy of Wethersfield, Conn.,scored two goals as the Wheaton women’s soccer team pulled into a tie with Springfield in the NEWMAC match at Mirrione Stadium. Wheaton (7-5-3) was outshot 27-15 in the contest.
Springfield tied the match at 4-4 in the 71st minute on a penalty kick.
Wheaton gained leads on a pair of goals within a 10-minute span early in the second half. Jaime Rattenni (No. 8 of the season) at 54 scored for a 3-2 lead, while Troy regained the lead for the Lyons at 4-3.
Troy knotted the match at 1-1 on a loose-ball chance after a corner kick.
Sadie Recht scored her fourth goal of the season in the 37th minute to tie the score at 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.