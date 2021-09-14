NORTON — Junior forward Avery Santoro of North Chatham scored in the 67th minute to give the Wheaton College men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over No. 6 regionally ranked Connecticut College. The Lyons (4-1) notched their fourth straight match, and their first over a ranked team since 2017.
Wheaton was held to just three shots, including one on net in a hard-fought opening half, but were given life just seconds into the second stanza following a penalty called on the Camels inside the penalty-box area.
Wheaton freshman forward Marlon Monterroso of Providence was fouled, but then converted the penalty kick 21 seconds into the second half, bulleting a shot to the left side for his first career goal.
Connecticut College owned a 14-7 shot advantage for the match, taking the lead in the 19th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.